Medical & Dental

BellaSeno Expands its Breast Scaffold Trial Following Positive Results

BellaSeno's polycaprolactone breast scaffold shown in situ. Image via BellaSeno.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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