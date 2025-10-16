Belgium Receives First F-35 Lightning II, Strengthens Aerospace Industry

Belgium officially welcomed its first F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at a ceremony held at Jean Offenberg Air Base in Florennes. The milestone advances the country’s defense modernization and inaugurates a new industrial partnership centered on the F-35 engine, integrating additive manufacturing (AM) into Belgium’s aerospace supply chain.

During the event, the Belgian government signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, the F135 engine manufacturer and RTX subsidiary, ensuring that Belgian firms Safran Aero Boosters and BMT Aerospace will produce key engine components using advanced techniques, including 3D printing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment and Economy David Clarinval highlighted that “more than a military acquisition, the F-35 program is a strategic investment in Belgium’s security, sovereignty, and industrial strength.” Minister of Defense Theo Francken added that the agreement “ensures Belgian innovation in an essential component: the F-35’s engine,” emphasizing that its economic benefits extend beyond the aircraft’s primary manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.

F-35A LIghtning II. Photo via Lockheed Martin.

New Partnership

Under the partnership, Belgian aerospace firms will use their specialized expertise to contribute directly to the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine program, which powers all three F-35 variants. Delivering over 40,000 pounds of thrust, the F135 enables the fighter’s stealth, supersonic speed, and versatile mission performance.

Safran Aero Boosters will apply its expertise in low-pressure compressors, oil systems, and propulsion testing to support the production of critical F135 components, while expanding the use of metal additive manufacturing to create lighter and more efficient engine parts. BMT Aerospace, drawing on its experience in gears, transmissions, and actuators for major aerospace programs, will leverage advanced 3D printing and precision engineering to enhance component reliability and streamline production.

F-35A LIghtning II. Photo via Lockheed Martin.

European defense ecosystem embraces additive manufacturing to modernize logistics

Belgium’s adoption of additive manufacturing mirrors a wider European trend, where countries are using 3D printing to modernize defense logistics and boost operational resilience.

In the UK, the Ministry of Defence has launched initiatives such as Project TAMPA to accelerate 3D printing adoption across land, air, and sea forces. The program has produced certified combat-ready parts and demonstrated the viability of expeditionary 3D printing during NATO exercises. As outlined at TCT 3Sixty 2025, the MoD’s broader vision involves embedding AM across a distributed, digitally agile supply chain capable of supporting everything from frontline repairs to nuclear submarine components. This approach aims to reduce equipment downtime, address obsolescence, and create operational resilience through localized production.

Meanwhile, Spain has inaugurated its first center dedicated to the certification of military-grade 3D printed parts. Operated by Sicnova’s defense subsidiary Novaindef, the CEDAEC facility integrates metal and polymer 3D printing with high-precision testing and reverse engineering capabilities. Launched in partnership with the Spanish Ministry of Defense, CEDAEC seeks to streamline logistics and reduce supply chain fragility through localized, certified production of spare parts. Officials see the initiative as a step toward strategic autonomy and a foundation for advancing Spain’s role in defense-sector manufacturing.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows F-35A LIghtning II. Photo via Lockheed Martin.