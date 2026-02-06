Behind the Scenes of Netflix’s Stranger Things: 3D Printing in Action

3D printing is transforming visual effects by converting digital designs into tangible, highly detailed props with higher speed and precision. For filmmakers, this allows complex scenes to be executed safely, efficiently, and with greater creative flexibility. Netflix’s Stranger Things provides a clear example, using 3D printing for everything from massive set pieces to intricately detailed miniature props.

Stranger Things 3D Printing in Action

The production of Stranger Things’ final season presented a significant challenge: the “Mind Flyer,” a massive, spider-like structure, required multiple child characters to appear suspended in perilous positions during the climactic battle. Traditional methods posed safety risks and logistical difficulties.

To address this, the team, led by makeup head Eryn Krueger Mekash and Vincent Van Dyke Effects, produced life-sized 3D printed replicas of the actors. Scanned digitally and printed with precise detail, the mannequins were then hand-finished with paint, wigs, and other features, allowing the scenes to be filmed safely without compromising realism.

3D printed replicas of the actors. Photo via Eryn Krueger Mekash.

The production also created other standout 3D printed props. For a key scene, the VFX team built a life-sized “dead Demogorgon” from digital files, cast it in silicone, and added an articulated armature so it would move naturally. Weighing between 175 and 220 pounds, it required a stretcher and four crew members to maneuver. On a smaller scale, the Dungeons & Dragons miniature “Holly the Heroic” was 3D printed and hand-painted with microscopic detail, demonstrating the technology’s versatility for both large-scale and miniature props.

Advantages of 3D Printing in Film

Beyond improving on-set safety, 3D printing enables the rapid, customizable production of props and set pieces that would be difficult, time-consuming, or even impossible to create manually. In Stranger Things, while the Pain Tree itself combined foam and metal construction, the 3D printed body doubles provided precise, reusable stand-ins for background characters.

The technology ensures consistency across multiple takes, seamless integration with digital effects, and the ability to replicate actors or intricate objects with exacting detail. Its expanding use in high-profile productions underscores how 3D printing has become a critical tool in modern visual storytelling.

A 3D printed hand painted Demogorgon model that was presented to the Stranger Things executives. Photo via Formlabs.

Challenges of 3D Printing in Film

Despite its benefits, 3D printing presents several challenges in film production. Material properties can restrict durability, flexibility, or finish quality, while print size limitations may require assembly of multiple components. Large-scale prints demand significant time for fabrication and post-processing, including painting, finishing, and structural reinforcement. Additionally, successful implementation requires skilled operators and careful planning to balance creative goals with technical constraints.

3D Printing Across Film Productions

3D printing lets filmmakers turn complex digital designs into precise, tangible props and miniatures that traditional fabrication cannot match. Beyond creativity, it solves critical constraints of accuracy, repeatability, and production speed, making scenes and effects possible that would otherwise be too costly, risky, or technically unfeasible.

In Frankenstein (2025), Guillermo del Toro used 3D printing to produce a 30-foot “maxiture” gothic tower, accurately replicating intricate set details while accelerating production and reducing reliance on full-scale builds.

Oscar Issac as Victor Frankenstein in Frankenstein. Photo via Netflix.

The technology also streamlines character fabrication. In Pinocchio (2023), del Toro printed mechanical heads, torsos, and replacement parts, allowing multiple facial expressions and preserving fine textures that would be difficult to achieve manually. LAIKA’s Missing Link (2019) produced over 100,000 detailed facial components for stop-motion animation using 3D printing, demonstrating its ability to deliver high-volume, precise results.

