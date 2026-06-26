Defense

Beehive Orders 30 New EOS M4 ONYX Printers in $50M Deal

The production version of Beehive Industries’ Frenzy 8 engine. Photo via Beehive Industries.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

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