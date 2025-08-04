Beehive Industries Unveils Rampart, a 3D Printed Engine for Uncrewed Combat Aircraft

US-based propulsion system manufacturer Beehive Industries has unveiled the Rampart engine, a fully 3D printed propulsion system developed for use within the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) framework. Nicknamed “The Force Multiplier,” the engine is specifically designed for uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) intended to operate alongside manned fighter aircraft in high-threat environments. It supports a broad set of mission profiles, including strike operations, intelligence and surveillance, decoy deployment, and logistics support.

Rampart’s role is to expand the operational flexibility of air forces by enabling UAVs to assume missions that may carry higher levels of risk or complexity. In doing so, it aims to reduce the burden on crewed assets and contribute to more adaptable and distributed force structures.

Design, Manufacturing, and Operational Capabilities

Rampart is manufactured using additive techniques, eliminating the need for traditional processes such as casting, tooling, and the sourcing of long-lead-time components. This digital-first approach is intended to streamline production, reduce costs, and enable faster response to shifting operational demands. The manufacturing model also enhances supply chain flexibility by reducing reliance on complex or outsourced parts.

The engine is built to deliver consistent performance across a wide range of demanding conditions. It offers extended operational range and endurance, enabling UAVs to travel farther and remain in the air longer. Its thrust capabilities support the carriage of mission-specific payloads, such as advanced sensors, decoy systems, or logistical equipment. Durability is a central design feature; Rampart-powered UAVs are constructed to remain functional even after exposure to hostile fire or adverse environments.

Rampart, a 3D Printed Engine for Uncrewed Combat Aircraft. Image via Beehive Industries.

Rampart is produced entirely within the United States, reinforcing domestic control over critical propulsion technologies. This approach is intended to strengthen national defense infrastructure by improving supply chain security and reducing dependency on foreign manufacturing for key components.

Expanding 3D Printing’s Role in UAV Development

Beyond Beehive Industries, several other organizations are integrating 3D printing into their unmanned aerial vehicle programs. Recently, it was announced that the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base (AFB) has integrated Bambu Lab X1 Carbon FDM 3D printers into MQ-9 Reaper maintenance training. This allows on-site production of spare parts, reducing costs (e.g., a $10,000 part now costs $15) and minimizing downtime. As a result, maintenance crews can train more effectively, and keeping UCAVs operational without relying as much on external supply chains, making repairs faster and more efficient.

Elsewhere, Firestorm Labs secured a five-year, $100 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) from USAF to develop and supply modular unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The agreement enables the Air Force to issue multiple orders over five years, with performance extending up to 24 months after the final order.

Firestorm Labs’ Tempest drone. Image via Firestorm Labs.

Specializing in Group 1-3 UAS for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and tactical support, Firestorm is leveraging 3D printing to enable rapid, localized production of drone components. This approach is said to reduce reliance on centralized factories and improve adaptability in contested environments.

Featured image shows Rampart, a 3D Printed Engine for Uncrewed Combat Aircraft. Image via Beehive Industries.