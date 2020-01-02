BCN3D Technologies expands in Turkey with 3Dörtgen partnership

BCN3D Technologies, a Spanish desktop 3D printer manufacturer, has partnered with Istanbul-based 3D printer reseller 3Dörtgen to expand its global reach in the Turkish market.

Through a new distribution agreement, the BCN3D Sigma R19 and Sigmax R19, as well as the full range of filaments, accessories and spare parts will be offered through 3Dörtgen. Xavier Martínez Faneca, CEO of BCN3D, stated:

“We are pleased to cooperate with 3Dörtgen, an alliance which will support us to increase the sales in the Turkish market, where there is a high potential for the IDEX system and the distinctive duplication, mirror and multi-material printing modes.”

“Their considerable experience in additive manufacturing, combined with top-quality technical know-how makes 3Dörtgen the right fit to help us grow and serve Turkish customers in the best possible way.”

Expanding 3D printing in Turkey

Established in 2013, 3Dörtgen became one of the first businesses operating within the 3D printing industry in Istanbul. The company owns a 3D Printing Cafe which offers individuals to freely utilize 3D printers for their own projects.

The recent partnership with BCN3D aims to provide the company’s solutions among its portfolio of FFF/FDM and SLA additive manufacturing systems. Vehbi Yavuz, CEO of 3Dörtgen, added, “We are extremely excited to announce that our cooperation with BCN3D.”

“The IDEX technology that BCN3D’s 3D printers have, will absolutely attract the attention of manufacturers who need low-volume mass production. BCN3D’s decision to enter the market with 3Dörtgen is an honor for us. We think that the power which both companies have will feed the ecosystem created by 3D printer sector in Turkey.”

BCN3D Technologies’ global expansion

The Sigma R19 and Sigmax R19 were launched in September 2019 by BCN3D as a new generation of FFF dual extruder 3D printers. Both systems are equipped with an Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) architecture designed to deliver high-resolution multi-material parts.

Following this, the company released the original design files for these 3D printers to emphasis its commitment to open-source. Most recently, BCN3D unveiled its largest additive manufacturing system, the BCN3D Epsilon, which is designed to support production workflows, particularly for automotive manufacturers.

Featured image shows the BCN3D Sigma (Left) and the Sigmax (right). Image via BCN3D.