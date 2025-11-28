BCN3D launches Omega G2 industrial FFF 3D printer at Formnext 2025

Barcelona based 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D Technologies has unveiled the Omega G2, its latest industrial FFF 3D printer, at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt. Announced on 19 November, the system introduces a new generation of factory-focused features aimed at automotive, manufacturing, engineering, and advanced prototyping users. The launch also marks the company’s first major product announcement since its acquisition by Quantum earlier this year.

The Omega G2 printer. Image via BCN3D.

Next-generation platform for light industrial production

The Omega G2 builds on BCN3D’s existing Omega architecture, designed for reliability, precision, and high-throughput thermoplastic printing on the production floor. Key upgrades include AI-assisted XYZ calibration, industrial-grade cybersecurity, an active spool control system, and a new cloud and slicing ecosystem developed in collaboration with Print&Go.

BCN3D, known for its Independent Dual Extrusion (IDEX) technology and installed base in over 60 countries, says the Omega G2 is tailored to applications requiring predictable uptime and stable performance in demanding shop-floor environments.

BCN3D enters new phase under Quantum ownership

The launch comes three months after BCN3D’s assets and operations were acquired by Quantum, a new Lleida-based industrial investment entity backed by Sorigué, Banasegur, Teberfer, and Inversions Vall, whose shareholders are part of the Vall Companys agri-food group. According to the announcement, the full BCN3D team remains in place, and all facilities, including the company’s new Lleida headquarters and production center, continue operating without interruption.

Quantum’s stated mission is to safeguard and grow strategic industrial assets. BCN3D says the transition has made the organization “leaner, more agile,” and better positioned to develop light-industrial AM solutions such as the Omega G2.

At Formnext 2025, BCN3D exhibited the Omega G2 alongside its complete portfolio. Visitors saw live demonstrations and met with the company’s technical team to discuss specific production workflows and application requirements.

Industrial AM introductions and market direction at Formnext 2025B

CN3D’s launch of the Omega G2 arrived amid a dense slate of industrial hardware announcements at Formnext 2025. BigRep showcased new large-format extrusion systems and materials targeting production applications, signaling continued demand for polymer AM at meter-scale dimensions.

In polymer powder bed fusion, Farsoon introduced the HT601P-2, a dual-laser CO₂ PBF platform engineered for higher throughput and improved part uniformity across a 600 × 600 × 600 mm build volume.

UnionTech also expanded its industrial SLA portfolio with the RSPro800 X and RA900 systems, emphasizing precision, reliability, and high-volume resin production. Formnext 2025 reinforced how industrial polymer AM is converging toward higher throughput, greater process stability, and integrated workflow intelligence as manufacturers move deeper into end-use part production.

Featured image shows the Omega G2 printer. Image via BCN3D.