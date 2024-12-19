BCN3D Announces Investment and Relocation as Omega I60 Marks One Year

BCN3D, a Spanish manufacturer of fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printers, has secured a new investment round intended to strengthen its position in the light industrial segment of additive manufacturing. The funding coincides with the relocation to a new production facility in a European technology hub. This site, now fully operational, is configured for increased throughput and refined quality control measures. The timing of the investment aligns with the first anniversary of BCN3D’s Omega I60, an industrial FFF printer introduced in 2023 and used for producing large-scale prototypes, tooling, and end-use components.

Executives say the capital injection supports a strategic pivot toward scaled, efficient manufacturing. According to CEO Xavi M. Faneca, “This move enables a focused effort on light industrial applications, addressing evolving customer requirements for greater reliability and expanded throughput.” The European facility, now fully operational, is configured for advanced quality control and capacity expansion. Backing has reportedly come from established industrial investors who see potential in increasing the availability of systems that can fill the gap between laboratory prototyping and heavy-duty production lines.

The BCN3D Omega I60. Photo via BCN3D.



Introduced a year ago by the Barcelona-based equipment provider, The Omega I60 operates at speeds of up to 150 mm/s and includes a heated chamber and automated humidity controls for materials. It has been integrated into workflows at organizations that previously found traditional injection molding dies time-consuming or expensive to produce. Wisconsin Precision Casting, a U.S.-based investment casting foundry, integrated the Omega I60 into its operations to produce plastic patterns for low-quantity batches. The printer’s ability to produce multiple parts simultaneously at speeds up to 150 mm/s has significantly reduced production times and costs. Similarly, Camper, a global footwear brand, has utilized the Omega I60 to accelerate prototype development, enabling rapid in-house iterations and improving both the quality and lead time of new designs.

The system was displayed at Formnext 2024, which took place last month in Frankfurt, demonstrating its capabilities to attendees who sought systems that bridge the gap between concept modeling and short-run manufacturing. BCN3D plans to continue refining both hardware and materials portfolios. Future adjustments may include further development of high-strength filaments or process automation features.

Recent Large-Format FFF Introductions

In 2024, BigRep, a German company specializing in large-format FFF equipment, unveiled its VIIO 250 printer at RAPID + TCT. The VIIO 250 features a 250-liter build volume and integrated automation capabilities. According to reported specifications, it supports unattended operation and uses engineering-grade and fiber-reinforced materials, making it suitable for industries such as automotive that require consistent output and minimal operator intervention.

Elsewhere, Raise3d, a 3D printer manufacturer focused on improving speed and precision, launched the Pro3 HS line and its Hyper Core filament series. The Pro3 HS printers employ motion control systems to maintain accurate deposition of fiber-rich filaments designed for enhanced thermal conductivity. This refinement in filament composition aims to improve interlayer bonding and mechanical integrity, ultimately supporting better Z-directional strength and surface finish.

New BigRep VIIO 250. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

