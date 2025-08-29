Battelle and Aprecia Partner with DARPA to Advance Agile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Private, nonprofit science and technology organization Battelle and 3D pharmaceutical company Aprecia have received a U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) agreement to advance the Establishing Qualification Processes for Agile Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (EQUIP-A-Pharma) research program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Office of Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain (IBMSC).

The EQUIP-A-Pharma program will explore how Battelle’s custom small-scale chemical synthesis platform, combined with Aprecia’s Z-Form Flex 3D printing technology, can accelerate U.S. drug production to provide high-quality, sustainable medications.

Initially, the program will focus on two drugs considered essential for the U.S. population and aims to establish agile manufacturing sites capable of producing both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms at the same location, shortening the supply chain and reducing risk for commercial distribution.

Aprecia 3D printed pills. Photo via Aprecia Pharmaceuticals.

Program Impact and Goals

Battelle’s synthesis platform is designed to produce multiple active pharmaceutical agents while meeting regulatory standards, and Aprecia’s Z-Form Flex technology enables finished tablets to be produced directly in primary packaging with rapid formulation adjustments to serve diverse patient populations.

“We are optimistic that the EQUIP-A-Pharma research program will help identify pathways that will bring agile pharmaceutical manufacturing technology to the masses,” said Greg Kimmel, general manager, health unit, at Battelle. “Agile pharmaceutical manufacturing technology is a game-changer, and this program will help us bring to life its benefits including, enabling point-of-need manufacturing for military operations, addressing public health emergencies, like drug shortages, and serving as a foundational tool for personalized medicine.”

The program will generate essential scientific data to demonstrate that agile manufacturing can meet FDA drug product registration requirements and produce safe, effective medications. It will also support broader adoption of AM technologies, attract private investment for commercialization, and advance agile pharmaceutical manufacturing toward market readiness.

“The EQUIP-A-Pharma program provides a critical opportunity to collaborate with public health stakeholders on agile pharmaceutical manufacturing utilizing our 3D printing technology,” said Kyle Smith, president and chief operating officer at Aprecia. “By collaborating with Battelle and DARPA, we will focus on creating a pathway that ensures Aprecia’s innovative manufacturing processes address unmet medical needs. This commitment will deliver safe and effective medications more efficiently to those who need them most, including military personnel.”

Spiritam, the world’s first FDA approved 3D printed drug. Photo via Aprecia.

Developments in 3D Printed Medicine

The EQUIP-A-Pharma program is part of the ongoing advancements in 3D printed pharmaceuticals, with recent developments showcasing the 3D printing’s potential to enable precise, flexible, and agile drug manufacturing.

Back in 2023, Triastek, a Chinese pharmaceutical 3D printing company successfully completed its First-in-Human (FIH) study for T21, a 3D printed drug developed for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis treatment. Imaging results from the study confirm that T21 tablets achieve targeted delivery and controlled release within the colon, ensuring precise therapeutic action. Manufactured using Triastek’s Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) 3D printing technology, the tablets are designed to optimize drug administration and efficacy.

Elsewhere, Max Planck Institute for Informatics researchers from Germany, and the University of California at Davis (UC Davis), introduced a new approach to 3D printed pills capable of releasing pharmaceutical drugs at controlled rates.

Their study demonstrated how the dissolution speed of these pills can be influenced by their shape, which is precisely designed during the printing process. Unlike traditional drug delivery approaches such as intravenous infusion, this method offers greater control through geometric manipulation. According to the researchers, the technique could have applications beyond pharmaceuticals, including the production of catalytic structures and coarse granular fertilizers.

