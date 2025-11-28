Batch.Works and E3D partner to scale circular 3D printing farms in the UK and globally

Batch.Works, a London-based circular manufacturing company specializing in local, on-demand production using recycled and bio-based materials, has signed a strategic commercial partnership with E3D-Online, an Oxford-based engineering firm known for developing high-performance 3D printing hardware. The agreement aims to establish a scalable model for distributed, circular 3D printing farms across the United Kingdom and internationally.

Under the agreement, the Oxford hardware developer will build and operate dedicated 3D printing facilities that manufacture Batch.Works’ hardware and selected customer products. The London firm will oversee materials, software integration, and quality standards across the network. The partnership supports brands such as Disney, Paul Smith, and Marks & Spencer, whose products have already been manufactured through this distributed model using sustainable materials and localized production systems.

Batch.Works x E3D. Image via E3D.

“3D printing has always promised local, on-demand manufacturing — this partnership is about making that promise real at scale,” said Julien Vaissieres, CEO of Batch.Works. “By pairing our circular manufacturing platform with E3D’s world-class hardware and operations, we can offer customers an easy way to move away from overproduction and long, fragile supply chains.”

E3D’s chief executive Joshua A. Rowley said the collaboration allows the hardware developer to apply its engineering strengths to a sustainability-focused production model. “E3D has spent years pushing the boundaries of extrusion and printer technology,” Rowley stated. “Working with Batch.Works allows us to apply that expertise to a new generation of circular print farms — enabling customers to manufacture closer to home, with better performance and a much smaller environmental footprint.”

Leadership Team. Photo via E3D.

This agreement builds on an earlier Innovate UK–supported project between the two companies that focused on developing modular, energy-efficient 3D printers and operating models optimized for circular, distributed production. The new phase extends that framework toward scalable implementation, with E3D leading facility construction and Batch.Works providing materials management and software infrastructure. Initial expansion efforts will target UK-based partners in consumer products, retail, interior design, and education sectors.

Recent applications highlight the potential of this approach. The Kibu children’s headphones, designed in collaboration with London studio Morrama and educational technology firm Kibu, were produced using Batch.Works’ platform and recognized as Sustainable Design of the Year at the 2025 Dezeen Awards. The Guardian also named the project Design of the Year, acknowledging its circular design and remanufacturable components. These examples demonstrate how distributed 3D printing can shorten production cycles while meeting sustainability goals.

A child assembles Kibu’s modular headphones, designed for disassembly and repair. Photo via E3D.

The collaboration network is designed to help organizations launch products without large tooling investments, transition existing lines to lower-impact local production, and iterate designs with minimal resource waste. By manufacturing products closer to their point of use, the system reduces transport emissions and improves supply-chain resilience. E3D’s extrusion technology supports continuous, high-quality fabrication, while Batch.Works’ software coordinates production data and recycling logistics across multiple locations.

Organizations seeking early access to this model can register interest through Batch.Works and E3D. Both companies are inviting partners to pilot localized manufacturing projects demonstrating measurable sustainability outcomes.

