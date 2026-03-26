BASF starts up first production plant for 3D printed catalysts in Ludwigshafen

BASF, a German chemical company, has started up what it describes as the world’s first production plant for 3D printed catalysts at its Ludwigshafen site. The facility is based on the company’s X3D technology, which BASF said enables catalyst geometries that combine high mechanical stability with an open structure. According to the company, this design reduces pressure drop in reactors while increasing catalytically active surface area, allowing higher reactor throughput, improved product quality, and lower energy consumption compared with conventional catalysts.

The chemicals group has supplied these catalysts to production plants for several internal and external customers for many years. The technology can be applied to a broad range of catalyst materials, including precious metal catalysts, base metal catalysts, and various support materials. Ludwigshafen’s new plant is intended to make the platform more widely available and shorten development and market introduction timelines.

3D printed X3D catalyst structures produced at BASF’s Ludwigshafen facility. Photo via BASF.

One example cited in the announcement comes from An Hui Jintung, a Chinese chemical company, which in 2025 filled its production plant with O4-115 X3D sulfuric acid catalysts from BASF. “The plant started up smoothly, and plant performance has significantly improved compared to before. Production achieved a record high, generating substantial economic benefits for our company. We will continue our collaboration with BASF to promote catalyst upgrades and replacements across additional units,” said Eter Zhu, General Manager at An Hui Jintung.

“We are pleased that X3D technology already gives our customers a real competitive edge: We can supply catalysts tailored precisely to their specific chemical processes – quickly and in large quantities. At the same time, we help customers reach their goals, as our catalysts enable them to increase production performance while improving the efficiency of the raw materials they use,” said Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President Chemical Catalysts and Adsorbents at BASF. “I am truly excited to see these groundbreaking innovations and honored to take on the responsibility for a business that serves as a key enabler of chemical reactions,” said Yaqian Liu, who will succeed Ruff as of April 1.

Handling of X3D catalyst units. Photo via BASF.

BASF’s business includes chemical catalysts, adsorbents, and custom catalysts used across the chemical value chain. The company said priority is being given to new and improved products intended to support the chemical industry’s transition toward net-zero emissions. Trade journalists have also been invited to a virtual media briefing in April, where BASF experts will discuss X3D and provide further details on the technology.

BASF narrows its 3D printing focus

BASF’s new catalyst plant follows a broader retreat from conventional 3D printing materials. In 2024, the German chemicals group carved out its additive manufacturing business into Forward AM, a separate company led by Martin Back that combined BASF’s former 3D printing materials and solutions activities with Sculpteo’s service bureau business. That move transferred the company’s wider AM portfolio into an independent structure while preserving the related intellectual property, supply chain, and existing products under the new business.

That shift became more visible in North America, where BASF Forward AM ceased U.S. operations after five and a half years in the region. Forward AM later moved to maintain customer support through a partnership with RP America, covering product availability and technical support across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Forward AM filed for insolvency in Germany in late 2024, with a court-appointed administrator overseeing restructuring efforts. Against that backdrop, the Ludwigshafen startup points to a narrower role for 3D printing inside BASF: not as a broad materials business, but as a manufacturing tool tied directly to the company’s chemical process technologies.

BASF Forward AM logo. Image via BASF Forward AM.

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Featured image shows handling of X3D catalyst units. Photo via BASF.