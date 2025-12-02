Base Materials new large-format 3D printing service featuring ProXtrude paste system

Base Materials, a UK-based developer of high-performance syntactic materials, has launched a large-format 3D printing service designed to give manufacturers a faster and more resource-efficient alternative to traditional tooling. The process replaces CNC-machined tooling boards with additively manufactured single-piece models produced without visible bond lines. In internal trials, the method cut material waste by up to 58 percent and reduced production timelines by as much as 70 percent. It eliminates the need for molds, casting, or bonding, requires only light post-processing, and is intended to shorten lead times while lowering consumable and material waste.

The new service operates from the firm’s Birmingham facility in a dedicated robotics cell with a 6 × 2 × 2.5 meter print bay. Components are built layer by layer using robotic extrusion to form near-net-shape stock models with complex geometries such as hollow structures, thin-walled forms, and intricate overhangs. Each part is printed to tight dimensional tolerances and typically requires around 10 millimeters of CNC machining to reach final surface and dimensional specifications. This step can be completed either by the company or by customers through their preferred machining partners.

Base Materials’ new large-format 3D printing cell in Birmingham, UK. Photo via Base Materials.

At the center of the process is ProXtrude, a paste-based printable composite system formulated to deliver structural strength, thermal stability, and dimensional precision. The material’s characteristics enable the production of large-format components with high structural integrity and smooth surface finishes, reducing the amount of finishing work compared to conventional methods. The system is also available as a stand-alone product for companies with in-house 3D printing capabilities seeking to integrate paste-based extrusion into existing workflows.

John Miller, Managing Director of Base Materials, described the service as a key advancement in the company’s manufacturing capabilities. “Our large-format 3D printing service combines material innovation with digital manufacturing to deliver faster, cleaner and more efficient tooling solutions,” Miller said. “With the ability to print complex, full-scale models in a single piece—and do so using our new ProXtrude high-performance printable paste system—we’re helping our customers embrace new levels of design freedom and speed.” He added that the development aligns with increased demand for lightweighting, rapid prototyping, and waste reduction within manufacturing sectors pursuing sustainability objectives.

Exterior view of Base Materials’ facility. Photo via Base Materials.

The new service is directed toward industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, motorsport, rail, and foundry manufacturing, where precision tooling and lightweight structures are essential. Its technical team manages each stage of production, from consultation through to delivery, ensuring consistent quality and dimensional accuracy. By integrating large-format 3D printing alongside established tooling methods, Base Materials expands design flexibility and shortens production cycles while maintaining high mechanical performance standards.

Headquartered in Leicester, the developer supplies syntactic and polymer-based materials to multiple engineering sectors, including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and marine applications. The company continues to invest in research and development to advance material performance and manufacturing efficiency. Its new large-format 3D printing platform represents a step toward aligning additive manufacturing with industrial-scale production, providing a digital alternative to traditional subtractive fabrication.

On-Demand Additive Manufacturing

Earlier this year, Shanghai-based IN3DTEC introduced a unified platform combining metal 3D printing, CNC machining, casting, and vacuum molding to reduce lead times and cost overhead. The company’s infrastructure, which includes more than fifty industrial metal printers, enables full-cycle fabrication and dimensional verification through 3D scanning. Clients using IN3DTEC’s end-to-end process report up to 80 percent cost savings and turnaround times as short as three to five days. The platform supports multiple alloys—including stainless steel, titanium, and Inconel—and offers a wide range of post-processing options to deliver functional or aesthetic parts across aerospace, automotive, and robotics sectors.

A similar model is emerging in polymer-based applications. German machinery manufacturer KraussMaffei has launched an in-house on-demand 3D printing service centered on its large-format powerPrint system, featuring a 2 × 2.5 × 2 meter build volume. The company’s additive manufacturing site in Parsdorf and its Harderberg-based milling facility collaborate to deliver complete digital-to-finished-part workflows. Using PETG F30 with 30 percent glass-fiber reinforcement, KraussMaffei produces full-scale industrial components and molds with surface finishes reaching RZ 12. By integrating 3D printing and high-speed milling, the firm achieves smoother surfaces, improved break resistance, and reduced labor costs compared to traditional Ureol tooling.

Milling process of the additively manufactured casting model. Photo via KraussMaffei.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Are you building the next big thing in 3D printing? Join the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of the Year competition and expand your reach.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows Base Materials’ new large-format 3D printing cell in Birmingham, UK. Photo via Base Materials.