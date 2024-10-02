Bambu Labs’ X1 and P1 3D printer series to benefit from the new Mako hotend

Florida-based industrial machinery manufacturing company Slice Engineering has officially started shipping the Mako Hotend, designed for Bambu Lab’s 3D printers.

It is compatible with the X1 series (X1, X1-Carbon, X1-E) and P1 series (P1P, P1S) 3D printers. Equipped with the Free and open-source Insulated Nozzle (FIN) standard swap system, the Mako Hotend allows effortless nozzle changes without complex disassembly, saving users time and hassle.

This system was developed by working with manufacturers such as Bondtech AB, Diamondback, and Micro-Swiss, and it improves the thermal efficiency of Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer nozzles. Additionally, this hotend offers high-flow printing capabilities with an advanced thermal management system and internal flow diffuser, allowing printing speeds up to 60% faster with materials like TPU.

The Mako Hotend. Image via Slice Engineering.

Key features of the Mako hotend

One of the standout features of the Mako Hotend is its integration of Slice Engineering’s Bimetallic Heat Break technology, which prevents heat creep and clogs during high-temperature printing. This makes it ideal for working with filaments such as Nylon (PA), polycarbonate (PC), and TPU.

For users looking to further enhance their printing performance, the CHT Nozzle using the FIN Nozzle Standard can be utilized to split filament into three strands, improving heating efficiency and inner layer bonding.

In addition to its core features, the Mako Hotend offers a range of customization options. Customers can choose between using their stock electronics or opting for pre-installed electronics.

It is also compatible with a variety of nozzle types, including the GammaMaster, which is abrasion-resistant and suited for carbon and glass fiber filaments, the CHT, which maximizes flow rates, and the DiamondBack, a nozzle with a diamond tip offering superior durability and precision.

Every Mako Hotend comes with a Mako Silicone Boot, Mako Retaining Clip, Mako Air Dam, and a Heater Adapter. For customers selecting the pre-installed electronics option, thermal grease is pre-applied, and they will also receive a heater, sensor, and fan.

Moreover, pre-orders placed between June 25 and September 30 include an extra silicone boot and a vial of Plastic Repellent Paint (PRP). The Mako Hotend is now available for purchase through Slice Engineering’s website and authorized resellers.

A range of hotends for Bambu Labs’ 3D printers

Excluding Slice Engineering, other companies have developed their unique hotends compatible with Bambu Lab’s 3D printers.

A few days ago, UK-based 3D printer components provider E3D and Champion X’s division DiamondBack Nozzles launched an aftermarket HotEnd upgrade for Bambu Lab X1-C and P1 Series 3D printers, designed to improve 3D printing performance with abrasive materials. This hotend features a synthetic Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) tip, offering enhanced durability and precision.

Fully compatible with Bambu Lab printers, the upgrade improves wear resistance and is suitable for fiber, metal, and ceramic filaments. Additionally, this diamond-based hotend improves thermal conductivity, enhancing interlayer adhesion and overall print strength, with no impact on printer warranties.

In January of this year, Shenzhen-based 3D printing hardware developer BIQU introduced plug-and-play upgrades for Bambu Lab P, X, and A Series 3D printers, including the Panda Revo Hotend as a part of its Panda Series. Developed with E3D, this hotend features a 0.4mm Revo HF nozzle and a 60W heater core for better material flow.

It supports tool-free nozzle changes via the RapidChange Revo system. Other modifications include the Panda Lux LED kit and Panda Fur cover. BIQU’s Panda Touch touchscreen allows control of multiple Bambu systems without voiding warranties.

