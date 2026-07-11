3D Printing

Bambu Lab Turns Filament Sales into Earthquake Relief for Venezuela

Carlos Javier Hernández Carrillo (LayerLab) and Nober Alejandro Peña Santos (Ostec3D). Photos via LayerLab and Ostec3D.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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