Bambu Lab Turns Filament Sales into Earthquake Relief for Venezuela

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab is launching a 48-hour community fundraising drive for Venezuela’s earthquake recovery, running from July 13 at 8:00 a.m. through July 15, 2026. During the window, customers on the company’s US and EU online stores can buy PLA Basic Refill spools in the colors of the Venezuelan flag, yellow (10400), blue (10601), and red (10200), using the promo code 4Venezuela at checkout. Dedicated stock has been reserved for the campaign.

The donation mechanics favor the cause over the discount: whatever promotional price the customer pays, Bambu Lab will donate the full list price (MSRP) of each eligible product to UN Crisis Relief, covering the gap itself. The contribution will be made in the name of the maker community.

Complete terms, including eligibility and how returns or cancellations affect donations, will be published when the drive opens, and the company has committed to disclosing the total raised and confirming the donation on its official channels after the campaign closes.

Carlos Javier Hernández Carrillo (LayerLab) and Nober Alejandro Peña Santos (Ostec3D). Photos via LayerLab and Ostec3D.

Building on $50,000 and a Local Distributor’s Groundwork

The drive extends relief work already underway since twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026, the country’s strongest seismic events in more than a century, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Bambu Lab LATAM committed USD 50,000 in cash support on July 3, and the company continues to supply LayerLab, its official Venezuelan distributor, with the printers and filament needed to keep maker-led production running.

“Bambu Lab’s filament and material support has fulfilled what we need to keep production running on the ground. With the supplies provided, our local maker network can continue meeting current demand for priority items,” said Carlos Hernàndez, Founder and Director of LayerLab.

On its own initiative, LayerLab gave 160 kg of filament and dedicated print capacity to get finished supplies into the affected zones.

Standing with the Makers Who Acted First

Bambu Lab frames the drive as a response to its own community. In the days after the quakes, makers worldwide mobilized: open-sourcing designs, printing medical aids, and coordinating cross-border deliveries. Ostec3D, a Venezuelan initiative specializing in 3D printed orthoses, published its thermoplastic splint files in a free public archive, while volunteers organized through Reddit‘s r/3Dprinting and PrintForHelp.

Bambu Lab and LayerLab joined that effort directly, working with Ostec3D’s engineering team to match material support to on-the-ground production priorities such as hand splints and oxygen connectors. After repeated requests from makers asking how to contribute, the company designed the drive as a collective answer, proceeds donated in the community’s name.

3D printing files. Photos via LayerLab and Ostec3D.

Corporate Muscle Behind a Grassroots Response

Bambu Lab’s strategy here is to formalize what the maker community started. Distributed volunteer printing is fast but fragmented, designs, materials, money, and logistics rarely line up. By channeling purchases into a matched MSRP donation, backing its local distributor with hardware and filament, and aligning directly with Ostec3D’s production priorities, the company is adding structure and funding to a grassroots response without displacing it.

The template has a precedent. During COVID-19, the maker community’s pandemic response followed a similar path with open-source designs like Prusa Research‘s face shield spread through volunteer networks, and manufacturers then scaled the effort, Prusa printing 10,000 shields for donation and Stratasys committing 5,000 in under a week, turning improvised goodwill into organized production.

Penn State startup Kijenzi supplied Kenyan clinics with 3D printed medical items, which found that access to vetted design files, not printers, was the real bottleneck for local medical production, the same insight behind Ostec3D’s open splint archive and its professional-use warnings.

Disaster response by 3D printing works when someone connects files, filament, and funding. The makers moved first; Bambu Lab is paying for the rest. The receipts arrive after July 15.

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Featured image shows Carlos Javier Hernández Carrillo (LayerLab) and Nober Alejandro Peña Santos (Ostec3D). Photos via LayerLab and Ostec3D.