Bambu Lab set to launch TPU Filament to Overcome Flexible 3D Printing Challenges

Desktop 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab is set to release a Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) filament specifically designed for its Automatic Material System (AMS) on November 12. This new filament aims to resolve persistent compatibility problems that have hindered the use of flexible materials in automated 3D printing environments. While the company has not yet disclosed pricing information, the announcement has generated considerable interest among 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals.

Users anticipating the filament’s release can access it through Bambu Lab’s official website starting November 12. Further information on pricing and technical specifications is expected to be provided on the site, offering the community more opportunities to innovate with this new material.

Packs with the new TPU for AMS Filament by Bambu Lab. Photo via Vorkosigan78.

Flexible filaments such as TPU have historically been problematic for material changers due to their tendency to kink and jam within the extended filament pathways. Typically, AMS users have had to remove the PTFE coupler to manually feed TPU directly into the printer, a workaround that complicates the printing process and limits automation. Bambu Lab’s newly developed TPU filament is engineered to navigate the AMS’s filament path without causing jams, potentially eliminating the need for manual intervention and enhancing the system’s overall reliability.

Early access to the AMS-compatible TPU filament was granted to select users through a Reddit thread initiated by Bambu Lab. One tester, known as “Vorkosigan78,” provided a detailed evaluation of the filament’s performance. The user noted that the TPU exhibited greater rigidity compared to the standard TPU 95A, estimating its hardness at approximately 98A. Initial printing attempts at 240 °C resulted in inadequate layer adhesion and structural weaknesses. However, increasing the nozzle temperature to 245 °C significantly improved layer bonding, allowing for the successful creation of durable items such as a whale-shaped bath toy capable of squirting water.

Despite these successes, some challenges remain. Drooping was observed during bridging tasks, and multi-material prints using PETG showed only moderate adhesion to the TPU, suggesting that designs may require interlocking features to enhance bond strength. These findings indicate that while the filament performs well under specific conditions, further optimization may be necessary to fully integrate it into diverse printing scenarios.

Silent Ping Pong Paddle Airless Style Customizable. Photo via filete3d.

Enhanced Material Compatibility in 3D Printing

Xenia Materials is preparing to unveil new high-performance FDM filaments at Formnext 2024. The company’s 3DF Materials division will introduce four filament solutions tailored for applications requiring lightweight construction, structural integrity, and sustainable properties. Notable among these are XECARB® SL 3DF, a PA11-based filament reinforced with 15% carbon fiber, and XEGREEN® 23 3DF, a PETG composite with 20% recycled carbon fiber. These filaments offer enhanced mechanical properties, such as increased tensile modulus and reduced weight, making them suitable for sectors like aerospace, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Also in recent 3D printing materials news, polySpectra has launched its new 3D printing resin in a Kickstarter campaign, targeting home and small business users. Cyclic Olefin Resin (COR) Zero provides industrial-grade properties compatible with affordable resin 3D printers, aiming to bring manufacturing-level capabilities to smaller-scale operations The resin addresses common challenges in resin-based printing, such as brittleness and thermal instability, by offering improved toughness, heat resistance, and chemical durability. By making high-performance resin accessible to a broader audience, polySpectra seeks to enable more reliable and durable prints without the need for expensive industrial equipment.

3D printed part made from COR Zero. Photo via polySpectra.

