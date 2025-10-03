Bambu Lab Opens First Flagship Retail Store in Shenzhen

Bambu Lab, a Shenzhen-based developer of desktop 3D printers, has opened its first flagship retail store in the city’s Nanshan District. The 244-square-meter location is designed to turn 3D printing from an abstract concept into a direct experience for visitors.

At the center of the store sits the CyberBrick diorama, a large-scale installation produced entirely on a farm of more than 100 H2D printers running continuously for one week. The company describes the display as an example of what is possible with additive manufacturing, and visitors are able to interact with the model.

Panoramic view of the 244-square-meter retail space. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Bambu Lab’s full range of 3D printers is presented in the space, including a wall installation of A1 printers accompanied by the company’s complete filament color spectrum. A dedicated gallery honors top designers from the MakerWorld community, highlighting projects that expanded the limits of what can be achieved. A mini market allows customers to purchase 3D printed objects on site, while the MakerSupply section demonstrates the broader ecosystem of tools and materials used in the process.

According to the company, opening a flagship location positions it as the first 3D printer manufacturer to establish a dedicated retail store. The strategy reflects Bambu Lab’s intention to operate in the manner of a consumer electronics firm rather than a specialist equipment supplier. Choosing Shenzhen, where the company is headquartered, was presented as the logical starting point. Plans are in place to expand further, with more stores scheduled to follow, including international locations.

Bambu Lab showcases its full color spectrum of filaments. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Bambu Lab was established with the goal of creating high-performance, accessible 3D printers that merge advanced hardware with intuitive software. It operates offices in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Austin, Texas, and states a commitment to supporting open ecosystems and sustainable manufacturing.

Retail launch follows software trials and ongoing legal battles in the 3D printing sector

Earlier this year, Bambu Lab began testing Chroma Canvas, a software tool designed to convert digital images into multi-color filament paintings. The beta release introduced an accessible way for users to apply preset palettes and recolor details in images, drawing comparisons with HueForge, a widely used third-party program. Community reaction highlighted both enthusiasm for Bambu’s simplified approach and concern over “Sherlocking,” a term applied when large companies replicate smaller developers’ features. The limited beta was opened through registration on the company’s Reddit forum, with early testers reporting initial impressions and usability feedback.

Bambu Lab has also been entangled in an ongoing legal dispute with Stratasys, one of the industry’s largest 3D printing firms. In 2024 Stratasys filed lawsuits alleging infringement of multiple patents by Bambu’s X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1, and A1 Mini printers. The case, filed in the Eastern District of Texas, has since expanded to include proceedings before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where Bambu’s parent company Shenzhen Tuozhu has successfully secured reviews of three Stratasys patents. Final rulings are expected by mid-2026, and the outcome could affect both companies’ positions in the competitive desktop 3D printing market.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows panoramic view of the 244-square-meter retail space. Photo via Bambu Lab.