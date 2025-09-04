Bambu Lab new Beta for Chroma Canvas Multi-Color Filament Painting Tool

Bambu Lab, a Chinese manufacturer of desktop 3D printers, has invited users to test Chroma Canvas, a new software tool designed to convert digital images into multi-color filament paintings. The program is currently available to a limited group of beta testers, with registration managed through an online application form.

Chroma Canvas applies pre-set filament color palettes to images and allows users to isolate and recolor specific details. According to Bambu Lab’s announcement on its official Reddit forum, the goal of the beta is to gather feedback from a diverse set of users before wider adoption. Applicants are asked to provide their Bambu Lab account email, indicate whether they have experience with multi-color filament printing, and agree to the company’s privacy policy.

Promotional image for Chroma Canvas. Image via Bambu Lab.

Responses from the Reddit community revealed contrasting views. One commenter, PurpleEsskay, argued that users should “support HueForge instead,” pointing to its low cost and established features. Another participant countered that competition was valuable, writing that “HueForge has a monopoly right now, Bambu creating a similar software will force HueForge to improve.” A different user, lioncat55, observed that Chroma Canvas “looks much much easier than HueForge. Likely more limited, but much much easier.” Several users also confirmed receiving acceptance emails and described their first impressions, with one reporting, “I’ve been using it today. It’s quite good, but I don’t have HueForge to compare.”

HueForge, an independent software project, has become widely used for generating filament paintings by converting grayscale images into layered slices optimized for color blending. Its licensing rules, however, have drawn criticism. A Reddit user posting as Easy_Atmosphere_9140 stated, “I dislike HueForge’s restrictions on selling prints. It’s extortion. I welcome competition.” The debate over Chroma Canvas has also introduced the concept of “Sherlocking,” a term referring to large companies replicating the features of smaller developers, which several commenters applied to Bambu Lab’s move.

Chroma Canvas interface showing color preview and grayscale conversion. Image via Bambu Lab.

Community discussion further highlighted the uncertainty around how Chroma Canvas compares to HueForge in depth of features and commercial restrictions. Some users viewed Bambu Lab’s entry as a potential challenge to an existing standard, while others stressed that the newcomer’s simplicity could lower the barrier for beginners.

Bambu Lab has not announced a timeline for general availability of Chroma Canvas beyond the beta. The company stated that the limited registration process is intended to ensure a diverse testing pool. With early testers now experimenting with the software, the community is beginning to assess whether it will emerge as a viable alternative to HueForge or remain a simplified option for newcomers.

Close-up view of Chroma Canvas editing. Image via Bambu Lab.

Advances in Color and Accessible Slicing Software

Color-focused slicing software has been an area of active development in additive manufacturing. Earlier this year, Additive Appearance, a Prague-based spin-off from Charles University, introduced PrismSlicer, a design-for-additive-manufacturing platform built for multi-material inkjet 3D printing. The tool provides voxel-level volumetric authoring, photorealistic visualization, and automated color optimization across devices such as Stratasys PolyJet and Quantica NovoJet systems. By simulating color gradients and translucency before production, PrismSlicer reduces trial-and-error and cuts down material waste, addressing a longstanding challenge in color 3D printing workflows.

Accessibility in slicing has also been targeted by established hardware players. Prusa Research, the Czech manufacturer of the Original Prusa line of 3D printers, launched Prusa EasyPrint, a browser-based tool that allows models to be sliced from phones, tablets, or laptops. Built on PrusaSlicer infrastructure, the application detects printers through PrusaConnect and generates 3MF files in the cloud, bypassing the need for local computing power. EasyPrint has been positioned as an optional tool for newcomers to simplify entry into 3D printing, while retaining compatibility with offline printers through manual G-code transfer.

PrismSlicer Software. Image via Additive Appearance.

