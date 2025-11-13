Bambu Lab MakerWorld escalates copyright dispute over 3D model reuploads; Creality among those named

MakerWorld, the model-sharing platform affiliated with Bambu Lab, has said that thousands of creators have seen their work reuploaded without consent to rival 3D printing platforms. The company confirmed that some related cases have already been filed in Chinese courts.

In a written response to 3D Printing Industry, a MakerWorld representative said more than 4,000 models and 2,000 creators were affected during the past year. “The data is limited by our monitoring capability and is therefore not complete; the actual number of affected users is likely to be higher,” the representative said.

MakerWorld alleges that exclusive designs uploaded to its platform were later found on other sites, including Creality Cloud, Nexprint, and MakerOnline, sometimes under impersonated accounts or used in promotional materials that breached non-commercial licences. 3D Printing Industry has not seen evidence of these claims made by MakerWorld.

The company said it verifies ownership before initiating copyright protection, restricting action to models defined as “exclusive” under MakerWorld’s own rules. “Only when the evidence is sufficient will we proceed with the protection process,” it said.

Platform response sought

3D Printing Industry has contacted Creality for comment. The company was asked whether it had received legal correspondence from MakerWorld or Bambu Lab, how it manages takedown requests, and whether any models have been removed in response to copyright complaints.

Creality Cloud, one of the largest repositories of printable models, offers its own upload and licensing system. At the time of publication, Creality had not replied to questions about whether it had been named in any legal proceedings or received formal notices of infringement. Creality is currently progressing towards an IPO.

MakerWorld described its current protection tools as “reminder and supporter” mechanisms that notify creators when suspected infringement is detected. A forthcoming update, it said, will automate rights-protection features through a new dashboard within the Creator Center.

The system is expected to allow creators to submit evidence, monitor progress, and in some cases delegate formal complaints to MakerWorld, which intends to file through multiple channels to “increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome.” The company is also exploring ways to help creators obtain legally recognised copyright certificates.

Independent operation

Although MakerWorld is owned by Bambu Lab, it operates separately from the company’s hardware and software divisions. “Operationally it is very independent,” said a Bambu Lab spokesperson, who facilitated the exchange but stressed he was not the author of MakerWorld’s answers.

At present, MakerWorld has not coordinated with other model platforms or industry groups on joint enforcement measures. It said the immediate focus is to “launch and validate” its own system before proposing shared standards.

“This initiative is not about using copyright as a tool for commercial competition,” the MakerWorld representative said. “The collective priority for all of us should be expanding the ecosystem rather than engaging in internal rivalry.”

Intellectual-property enforcement has long been a weak point in the 3D printing design economy, where creators share files globally and attribution often depends on voluntary licence compliance. Designs originating in the 3D printing community, such as the Baby Groot flowerpot or the articulated dragon by Javier Rodríguez, are commercialized with no benefit flowing to the designers. As more companies build ecosystems around their own printers and model libraries, the line between protecting creators and consolidating platform power is becoming increasingly blurred. As noted in my article from 2016, IP and 3D printing “fits into a larger social legal pattern of technology empowering people to make use of the world around them and there not being a way under traditional IP structures to really deal with that.”

If confirmed, MakerWorld’s lawsuits could mark one of the first formal legal tests in China of copyright protection for user-generated 3D printable content. Elsewhere, the Stratasys vs. Bambu Lab lawsuit is proceeding; our most recent update details how a new front has been opened in the ongoing legal battle.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

Featured image shows MakerWorld exclusive models listed online. Image via MakerWorld.