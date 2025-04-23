Bambu Lab Leak Reported? New update coming soon

Bambu Lab’s new 3D printer, the H2D, may have just launched, but that doesn’t mean the Shenzhen-based company is slowing down. The eagle-eyed Bambu Lab community has spotted what might be the next Bambu Lab update coming soon.

Posts in the community forum highlight changes suggesting a forthcoming update. The update introduces a refreshed interface and a few notable features.

The update is an apparent beta rollout of desktop 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab’s latest firmware, version 1.08.50.14, for the X1 Series and X1 Carbon 3D printers.

UI displaying the new beta firmware update. Photo via user_1203575701.

Undocumented changes and unexpected issues

The discussion began with user_1203575701, who encountered the update while preparing for a print. After installing it, they noticed a new interface with a humidity display for the AMS. But after switching from a 0.6 mm nozzle to a 0.4 mm PETG high-flow nozzle, the printer no longer flagged slicing mismatches, a safety feature that previously prevented errors.

They eventually discovered the manual nozzle setting by tapping the “nozzle / extruder” area on the screen but noted it wasn’t intuitive. More concerning was that the firmware had reset the default nozzle size to 0.4 mm without informing the user. “That kind of defeats the ‘foolproof’ nature,” they wrote. The experience triggered a wave of comments from others who were similarly caught off guard.

The new home screen layout drew criticism from another user lkraus, who called it “even less informative and useful.” The addition of a large printer image was seen as unnecessary, with some suggesting Bambu could have used the space for more relevant information like microSD contents or temperature data.

Technical issues quickly followed. Several users reported that fan controls were either inaccurate or unresponsive, especially on Android devices. Some said G-code files sliced in Bambu Studio became unreadable after the update, while others experienced loud noises and erratic motion from their printers. “It was driving very slowly on the right side and very fast. It was also very loud,” one user said, adding that reverting to a previous firmware fixed the issue.

Inconsistent access and community-driven support

As usability concerns grew, many users reported difficulty accessing the firmware altogether. Despite being in the beta program, forum members including GENEM and voodoo said the update didn’t appear in the Bambu Handy app or on their printers. A few, like user_2047350664, managed to trigger the update by toggling the beta option and restarting the printer, but this workaround didn’t work universally.

The staggered rollout only added to the confusion. While some users in Sweden and France eventually received the update, others in Canada and elsewhere saw no sign of it. “It doesn’t show up in the app nor the printer itself,” one user commented. User L0rdS474n joked, “This is Sweden… we form an orderly queue, don’t ask questions, and assume it’ll sort itself out eventually.”

Downgrading requires a delay and device reboot. Image via L0rdS474n.

Forum regular JonRaymond explained that Bambu Lab often distributes beta versions in stages to manage demand and reduce risk, which may explain the uneven access. But without any official changelog, documentation, or download links, users were left relying solely on the forum to piece things together.

Some who installed the firmware later chose to downgrade due to startup bugs or system freezes. Others are still experimenting with the beta while sharing discoveries and fixes online. The update’s lack of transparency has turned Bambu Lab’s community forum into an informal support channel and changelog.

