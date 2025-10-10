Bambu Lab launches Trust Center to enhance transparency in 3D printer security and privacy

Shenzhen-based Bambu Lab has launched its new Trust Center, a public resource providing users with complete documentation on the company’s security and privacy practices. The launch coincides with the release of Bambu Lab’s first Security White Paper and its achievement of three major international certifications: ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy.

According to Bambu Lab, the Trust Center was created to give users “clear information about how their 3D printers, data, and creative work are protected.” The initiative includes detailed technical documentation, certification records, and developer resources, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and long-term trust in connected manufacturing systems.

“Users deserve to understand exactly how their printers and data are secured,” said Dr. Tao, CEO of Bambu Lab. “We’re making our security practices, certifications, and ongoing efforts completely transparent so users can make informed decisions about their equipment.”

Bambu Lab’s Security Defense System. Image via Bambu Lab.

Hardware-level security across printer lines

The accompanying Security White Paper outlines a multi-layered protection strategy spanning hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure. At the device level, each printer integrates a hardware-based security engine for cryptographic operations.

High-end models such as the X1 and H2 series use ARM TrustZone technology to separate critical functions into secure and normal processing environments. These measures include Replay Protected Memory Blocks (RPMB) and flash-based AES encryption. Furthermore, a Secure Boot process with Verified Boot sequences ensures the firmware hasn’t been tampered with, preventing unauthorized access. Debug ports are permanently disabled at the factory to eliminate potential attack vectors.

Bambu Lab states this combination of hardware and software defense brings security standards “closer to those found in industrial IoT systems than in typical desktop printers.”

Network and cloud protection

All Bambu Lab devices communicate using encrypted protocols including HTTPS, MQTTs, DTLS, and WPA2-Enterprise Wi-Fi, while an optional LAN-Only Mode lets users disable all external connectivity for offline printing. Firmware can also be updated via offline SD-card installation, maintaining isolation for users who prefer fully local operation.

The company’s cloud infrastructure is distributed across Amazon Web Services (U.S.) and Alibaba Cloud (China), shielded by Cloudflare’s global Web Application Firewall and DDoS protection. Data is encrypted at rest and in transit, with passwords hashed using Argon2, keys managed under a dedicated Key Management System (KMS), and access governed by strict least-privilege policies.

User accounts also support two-factor authentication and one-click logout, while Bambu Lab’s internal and third-party penetration testing ensures compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 and GDPR standards.

User privacy and control

The white paper emphasizes giving users direct control over data collection and connectivity. Privacy tools such as Stealth Printing, Browse History, and User Experience Program toggles allow users to determine whether data is stored locally or in the cloud. Diagnostic log exports are AES-encrypted, and any logs uploaded for technical support are automatically deleted 14 days after resolution.

Enterprise-class models like the H2D Pro include a physical network switch to disable wireless connectivity entirely, addressing stringent security requirements in professional environments.

Bambu Lab describes these measures as part of its “open and collaborative” approach to privacy, stating that user control, transparency, and international compliance form the foundation of its long-term trust strategy.

Open-source and security collaboration

Bambu Lab also reaffirmed its commitment to the open-source community. The company maintains a public index of its open-source software and hosts its slicing platform, Bambu Studio, on GitHub, highlighting its adherence to licensing requirements from projects like Reprap, Marlin, and Klipper.

Since 2023, the company’s Bug Bounty Program has engaged 51 security researchers, distributing tens of thousands of dollars and several 3D printers in recognition of disclosed vulnerabilities. “Security isn’t a destination, it’s continuous improvement,” said the company’s security team in the report.

Accessing the Trust Center

The Bambu Lab Trust Center is now live at bambulab.com/trust-center. Users can download the Security White Paper, access certification documents, review privacy policies, and find developer integration information.

Bambu Lab, which operates offices in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Austin, continues to expand its ecosystem of connected, high-performance 3D printers for both professional and consumer markets.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the 3DPI Expert Committee.

Featured image shows Bambu Lab H2S 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.