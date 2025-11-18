Bambu Lab Launches the New H2C Multi-material 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab has announced the H2C, a new desktop 3D printer centered on its novel Vortek Hotend Change system, designed to set a new benchmark for multi-material printing by combining engineering precision with user-friendly automation.

The system, launched on November 18, 2025, is slated for immediate release in the EU, UK, Canada, Australia, and China. Availability in several Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, is scheduled for December 2025, while a launch date for the United States is still to be determined.

The H2C Multi-material 3D Printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

The Bambu Lab H2C 3D printer

The H2C is defined by its core Vortek Hotend Change System, which uses six interchangeable, contactless hotends to enable printing with up to seven materials simultaneously without purge waste, expanding to 24 filaments with Bambu Lab’s AMS. It incorporates intelligent automation such as hotends with onboard memory that record previous filaments to suggest reuse and minimize setup errors.

High-performance components include an inductive heating system for 8-second warm-ups and a high-torque PMSM servo extruder, making it a tool aimed at engineers, professional makers, and designers seeking industrial-grade reliability on a desktop platform.

The Vortek Hotend Change System enables printing with up to seven materials simultaneously, expanding to 24 filaments. Image via Bambu Lab.

Vortek Multi-Material System and Automation

The H2C is built around the intelligent Vortek Hotend Change system, which supports six interchangeable hotends that connect contactlessly to the toolhead. This design eliminates failure-prone mechanical connectors and enables tool changes in seconds.

A key feature for reducing waste is the system’s ability to assign a specific filament to each hotend. The printer’s “The Hotend Remembers” function allows it to recognize previous assignments and suggest reusing a hotend, eliminating the need for purge-cleaning cycles when using fewer than seven filaments in a job. When paired with Bambu Lab’s AMS, the H2C can manage up to 24 different filaments automatically.

Automation is a central theme. The H2C performs touchless calibration, scans the build plate before prints, and verifies nozzle compatibility with slicer settings. A suite of four cameras, including a macro-lens nozzle camera and a high-resolution BirdsEye camera, provides real-time monitoring and anomaly detection.

The H2C Multi Sensor Temperature Monitoring. Image via Bambu Lab.

Engineering and Reliability Features

Bambu Lab emphasizes reliability as a core principle of the H2C. The contactless communication ensures stable data transmission and precise temperature control across all hotends.

The printer is equipped with a Vision Encoder system for movement accuracy below 50 micrometers and a PMSM servo extruder that generates up to 10 kg of force for perfect flow control and clog prevention, even at high speeds. It features a fully enclosed chamber constructed from flame-retardant materials. The chamber includes active heating up to 65°C, an adaptive airflow system, and an integrated air filter to maintain optimal printing conditions and workspace air quality.

Pricing & Configruations

The Bambu Lab H2C is available in several configurations, including models with integrated 10W or 40W lasers and an “Ultimate Set” that adds a high-temperature AMS HT and additional standard hotends.

Configuration Pricing H2C AMS Combo €2,249 H2C Laser 10W Combo €2,799 H2C Laser 40W Combo €3,349 H2C AMS Combo Ultimate Set €2,749 H2C Laser 10W Ultimate Set €3,299 H2C Laser 40W Ultimate Set €3,849

Technical Specifications

Technical Specification Details Build Volume: Single Nozzle Printing 305 x 320 x 325 mm Build Volume: Dual Nozzle Printing 300 x 320 x 325 mm Total Volume for Two Nozzles 330 x 320 x 325 mm Maximum Nozzle Temperature 350°C Default Nozzle Diameter 0.2 mm, 0.4 mm, 0.6 mm, 0.8 mm Built-in Filament Cutter Yes Maximum Heatbed Temperature 120°C Active Chamber Heating 65°C Air purification system Cooling with closed loop control Yes Live View Camera 1920 x 1080 Nozzle Camera 1920 x 1080 BirdsEye Camera 3264 x 2448 Toolhead Camera 1920 x 1080 Door Sensor Yes Filament Run Out Sensor Yes Filament Tangle Sensor Yes Filament Odometry Yes Power Loss Recovery Yes

