Bambu Lab Launches the H2D Pro with New Network Security Features: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab has officially launched the new H2D Pro 3D printer. Priced at $3,799, including the AMS 2 Pro and AMS HT, this system is billed as an “enterprise-grade” version of the Bambu Lab H2D, which was released in March.

The new offering retains all the 3D printing capabilities of the H2D while adding upgraded network security to meet the rigorous demands of professional manufacturing.

Notably, the H2D Pro does not include the laser or blade cutting modules found in the H2D Full Laser Combo systems. However, it supports upgrades for both, allowing users to add laser engraving and cutting capabilities as needed.

Bambu Lab H2D Pro. Image via Bambu Lab.

New network security features include WPA2-Enterprise Wi-Fi authentication (EAP-PEAP, EAP-TLS, EAP-TTLS), enabling seamless integration into secured corporate networks. The 3D printer also supports 802.1X network access control, which requires authentication before network connection. This ensures compatibility with identity-based corporate IT infrastructures and adds a strong layer of defense against unauthorized access.

For environments where stability matters, Bambu Lab equipped this printer with an Ethernet port, providing reliable wired connections. This ensures consistent performance in crowded wireless environments, delivering up to 100 Mbps full-duplex speeds.

Bambu’s H2D Pro also features physical network kill switches that let users instantly disconnect to block unwanted connections and meet strict security standards. Additionally, it incorporates a fully removable network module, allowing users to physically detach networking hardware for added peace of mind and stronger protection against intrusions.

On the hardware front, the new 3D printer debuts two new Bambu Lab products: a high-performance toolhead cooling fan and a durable tungsten carbide nozzle.

The Shenzhen-based OEM has also announced Enterprise Integration Support. Through this offering, Bambu Lab will provide bespoke assistance to businesses and institutions looking to integrate the 3D printer into their operations. According to the H2D Pro’s product page, Bambu’s “expert software R&D team” will collaborate directly with clients to develop custom printer fleet management tools that align with internal workflows and technical requirements.

This follows last month’s launch of Bambu Farm Manager, a local network management software that gives users full control over multiple Bambu Lab 3D printers, without requiring cloud connectivity. Currently, this platform is compatible with the P1, A1, and X1C 3D printers, while H2D support is expected in Q4 2025.

Bambu Lab H2D Pro network connection options. Image via Bambu Lab.

Bambu Lab introduces the new H2D Pro

Bambu Lab is targeting corporate R&D, education, and small-volume production with its new 3D printer.

The H2D Pro’s new high-performance cooling fan is integrated into the toolhead’s front cover. This cools the extruder and hotend heatsink during 3D printing and features intelligent temperature control to help reduce clogging and filament jams. This allows for a 3°C higher recommended operating temperature than the H2D.

Bambu Lab’s latest 3D printer also introduces a new tungsten carbide nozzle, featuring an impressive HRA 90 hardness, significantly higher than the HRA 74 rating of the H2D’s hardened steel nozzle. This translates to a 50% longer lifespan when printing with abrasive, fiber-reinforced filaments.

According to the Chinese 3D printer manufacturer, the new toolhead fan and tungsten nozzle are also compatible with the base H2D model. Following necessary firmware updates and product rollout, both accessories are expected to be available on the official Bambu Lab store in Q4 2025.

Bambu Lab H2D Pro Toolhead Enhanced Cooling Fan. Image via Bambu Lab

All other 3D printing hardware on the Pro remains consistent with the base H2D model. This includes a generous 350 x 320 x 325 mm build volume, dual-nozzle extrusion for multi-material printing, and a maximum nozzle temperature of 350°C.

The latter enables compatibility with a wide range of high-temperature, engineering-grade materials, including PPA-CF, PPS, and PPS-CF. Additionally, the 3D printer’s 65°C active chamber heater maintains optimal chamber temperature for consistent, high-quality results.

Active airflow flaps adjust ventilation based on the filament type, helping to prevent low-temperature clogs and high-temperature warping while enhancing layer adhesion and optimizing material properties.

The H2D Pro includes Bambu Lab’s high-precision vision encoder as standard. This device, an optional add-on for the H2D, uses a vision encoder plate and 5 µm-resolution optical measurements to calibrate toolhead movements and deliver 50 µm motion accuracy across the entire build area.

Bambu’s new 3D printer also features a G3 pre-filter, an H12 HEPA filter, and a premium coconut shell activated carbon filter. Together, they minimize odors and harmful particulates produced during 3D printing, making the H2D Pro ideal for small and poorly ventilated workspaces.

Bambu Lab Tungsten Carbide Nozzle. Image via Bambu Lab.

Technical specifications of the Bambu Lab H2D Pro

Technology Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Motion System CoreXY Physical Dimensions 492*514*626 mm³ Net Weight 31 kg Build Volume (W*D*H) Single Nozzle Printing: 325*320*325 mm³

Dual Nozzle Printing: 300*320*325 mm³

Total Volume for Two Nozzles: 350*320*325 mm³ Extrusion Dual Extrusion Filament Diameter 1.75mm Hotend All-Metal Nozzle Material Tungsten Carbide Nozzle Max. Nozzle Temperature 350°C Nozzle Size 0.4mm Max Build Plate Temperature 120°C Max Toolhead Speed 1000mm/s Max Toolhead Acceleration 20,000mm/s² Active Chamber Heating Supported Max Chamber Temperature 65°C Material Compatability PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, BV OH, ABS, ASA, PC, PA, PET, Carbon/Glass Fiber Reinforced PLA, PETG, PA, PET, PC, ABS, ASA, PPA-CF/GF, PPS, PPS -CF /GF Voltage 100-120 VAC / 200-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz Max Power 2200 W@220 V / 1320 W@110 V Ethernet Available Wireless Network Wi-Fi Network Kill Switch Wi-Fi and Ethernet Removable Network Module Available 802.1X Network Access Control Available Wi-Fi Operating Frequency 2412–2472 MHz, 5150–5850 MHz (FCC/CE) 2400–2483.5 MHz, 5150–5850 MHz (SRRC) Wi-Fi Transmitter Power (EIRP) 2.4 GHz: <23 dBm (FCC); <20 dBm (CE/SRRC/MIC) 5 GHz

Band1/2: <23 dBm (FCC/CE/SRRC/MIC) 5 GHz Band3: <30 dBm (CE); <24 dBm (FCC) 5 GHz Band4: <23 dBm (FCC/SRRC); <14 dBm (CE) Wi-Fi Protocol IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n Ethernet Port Type RJ45 Ethernet Speed 100 Mbps Full-Duplex

Featured image shows the Bambu Lab H2D Pro. Image via Bambu Lab.