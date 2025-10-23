Bambu Lab launches P2S desktop 3D printer, combining P-series reliability with H2-series intelligence

Bambu Lab has launched the P2S, a new desktop 3D printer designed to bring the precision and intelligent monitoring of its flagship H2-series to a compact, affordable platform. Priced at $549 (excl. tax) in the US, £479 (incl. tax) in the UK, and €519 (incl. tax) in the EU, the printer is available now. A P2S Combo, which includes the AMS 2 Pro multi-material unit, retails for $799 (excl. tax) / £699 (incl. tax) / €749 (incl. tax).

Bambu Lab’s P2S desktop 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

Smarter printing in a familiar form

The P2S retains the compact footprint and enclosed design of the P1P and P1S, but introduces several refinements aimed at improving ease of use, reliability, and print quality. It features a new 5-inch touchscreen with an upgraded interface, AI-powered computer vision that detects spaghetti prints and nozzle blobs, and a 1080p camera with improved illumination for clearer time-lapse capture and remote supervision.

P2S touchscreen interface. Image via Bambu Lab.

A redesigned quick-swap hotend allows users to replace the nozzle assembly in seconds, while the new PMSM servo extruder delivers up to 8.5 kg of extrusion force, monitored at 20 kHz for real-time detection of clogs or grinding. Complementing this, Auto Flow Dynamics leverages a high-frequency eddy-current sensor to continuously calibrate extrusion flow, ensuring consistent results across materials.

The printer’s Adaptive Airflow system dynamically adjusts the internal environment, circulating cool air for low-temperature materials like PLA or maintaining warmth for engineering polymers such as ABS and ASA. Emissions are filtered through a high-performance carbon filter, improving operator safety and reducing odors.

P2S 0.4 mm nozzle. Image via Bambu Lab.

Designed for multi-material workflows

With the AMS 2 Pro, the P2S supports multi-material printing and automatic filament management. The AMS system’s active venting and drying system helps to dry filament 30% faster than sealed heating, enabling more reliable extrusion and preventing material degradation.

Despite the upgrade, Bambu confirms that the P1S will remain available and supported for users prioritizing affordability or existing print farm compatibility.

Bambu Lab P2S specifications

Feature Specification Build volume 256 × 256 × 256 mm Nozzle diameter (default) 0.4 mm (supports 0.2 / 0.6 / 0.8 mm) Maximum nozzle temperature 300 °C Maximum bed temperature 110 °C Extruder PMSM servo, up to 8.5 kg force, 20 kHz feedback Calibration system Auto Flow Dynamics (eddy-current sensor) Monitoring AI error detection, 1080p camera with lighting Interface 5-inch touchscreen (2nd-gen UI) Hotend One-clip quick-swap design Filtration Activated carbon filter Sensors Filament run-out, tangle, odometry, door sensor, power-loss recovery Pricing P2S – $549 (excl. tax) / €519 (incl. tax) / £479 (incl. tax) · P2S Combo – $799 (excl. tax) / €749 (incl. tax) / £699 (incl. tax)

Bridging desktop and professional printing

By integrating features like real-time extrusion sensing, AI-driven error detection, and dynamic airflow control, the P2S positions itself as a midpoint between hobbyist and professional systems.

It reflects Bambu’s continued effort to make intelligent, data-rich printing accessible at a desktop scale, a strategy that has already transformed how small manufacturers and print farms operate.

The launch follows Bambu’s introduction of the H2D 3D printer, which expanded the company’s portfolio toward professional and enterprise applications with advanced motion systems and AI-based process control. Earlier this year, Bambu also unveiled its Trust Center, providing detailed documentation on security and data-privacy practices across its connected printer range.

Feature image shows the P2S desktop 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.