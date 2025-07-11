Bambu Lab launches new local Print Farm Manager

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab has officially launched its local network management tool, Bambu Farm Manager, after nearly a year in beta testing.

Designed for users managing multiple 3D printers, the new software allows for full fleet control without relying on cloud connectivity. The platform became available for free download on May 27, 2025, and currently supports P1, A1, and X1C 3D printers, with additional support for the X1E and H2D models expected later in the year.

Built to address growing concerns over data privacy and operational efficiency, Bambu’s Farm Manager enables users to monitor and control their printers directly over a local network. It is targeted at print farms, educational institutions, businesses, and other organizations with stringent IT requirements. The tool includes a server component that runs 24/7 in the background to maintain communication with printers, and a client interface that allows users to manage print operations.

“Farm Manager gives me and my clients full control over where their data goes. It’s also made managing the printer fleet a breeze, substantially driving down operational costs,” said Korneel, Engineer and Founder of Korneel’s 3D Services.

Bambu Lab’s Farm Manager real-time monitoring feature. Image via Bambu Lab.

Fleet features designed for scale

Key capabilities include real-time monitoring, batch control, smart job queuing based on availability, file organization tools, and power management options to stagger printer startups. These features are designed to scale to accommodate large fleets, with the only constraints being the user’s local network and system resources. The Chinese manufacturer emphasized that all currently available features are free to use, although paid enhancements may be introduced in the future.

For Korneel, the software has already proven effective. The Founder manages a fleet of about 35 Bambu Lab 3D printers, ramping up to 45 when project demands increase. His client base ranges from manufacturers to artists, many of whom have strict compliance requirements tied to privacy, data handling, and regulatory frameworks such as GDPR.

Before adopting Bambu Farm Manager, Korneel relied on cloud-based tools that raised questions around data storage, deletion, and telemetry. He faced mounting pressure from clients seeking assurance that design files and print data would remain entirely on-premise. The local setup of Bambu Farm Manager addressed those concerns by eliminating cloud dependencies and allowing him to keep full control of client files and system operations.

The system has allowed Korneel to streamline his workflows without compromising on security. He can manage printers across segmented networks, monitor job progress from a unified dashboard, and guarantee that data never leaves his physical premises. The setup also accommodates quick scaling, letting him add or remove machines based on project needs with minimal friction.

Korneel noted that hardware performance plays a crucial role as well. Faster print speeds and consistent output quality help him meet deadlines and reduce rework, while low energy usage and minimal maintenance contribute to overall cost efficiency. Across thousands of jobs, his fleet has remained stable. One machine did require support, which Bambu Lab reportedly handled well, although the nature of the issue was not disclosed.

Bambu Farm Manager file organization. Image via Bambu Lab.

Novel approaches to print management

Print management tools in 3D printing enable remote monitoring, control, and optimization of multiple jobs crucial for improving efficiency and reducing downtime. They’re especially useful for print farms, where centralized coordination of devices and users is essential.

At RAPID+TCT 2021, Nano Dimension-acquired Markforged introduced Eiger Fleet, a cloud-based print management platform designed to help manufacturers scale their 3D printing operations. Developed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, the software enabled users to automate and monitor entire 3D printer fleets while maintaining strict control over data, quality, and access.

Through real-time tracking, API integration, and role-based permissions, teams could manage digital inventories, assign tasks, and streamline production from a single interface. Early adopters like Vestas Wind Systems used Eiger Fleet to cut the cost and lead time of turbine tools, converting a three-week process into a three-day turnaround.

Polish 3D printer manufacturer Zortrax introduced its inCloud printing management system to streamline remote operation of its 3D printers, particularly for businesses managing large-scale print farms. The platform allowed users to upload models, start or pause prints remotely, and coordinate simultaneous jobs through its Multiprint function.

Designed for team environments, it supported user group assignments to specific printers, reducing the need for on-site supervision. To protect user confidentiality, files were encrypted during transfer and deleted after upload. Storage plans ranged from 1 GB to 50 GB, with monthly renewals.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Bambu Lab’s Farm Manager real-time monitoring feature. Image via Bambu Lab.