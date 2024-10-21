Bambu Lab Launches New AI 3D Model Generator

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab has released PrintMon Maker, its new AI-powered 3D model generator. The tool is available through MakerWorld and allows users to create 3D printable characters using text or image prompts.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) offering has been in beta since August and seeks to encourage creativity and lower the barrier to entry for 3D modeling. Notably, the generative AI platform produces models optimized for multi-color 3D printing.

PrintMon Maker is integrated into Bambu Studio. Generated designs can be imported directly into the 3D printing slicing software, and fabricated on Bambu Lab’s 3D printers without additional adjustments. Separate files for eyes and bases can also be created, allowing users to personalize their 3D printing workflow.

Babu Lab’s new tool taps into the growing AI-based text-to-3D model trend, with platforms like Meshy.ai, OpenAI Point-E, and DreamFusion offering similar capabilities. GPU manufacturer Nvidia joined this industry-wide movement with the launch of its Magic3D generative AI tool at the start of 2023. Spare Parts 3D (SP3D) has extended this concept to create 3D models from 2D technical drawings.

PrintMon Maker announcement banner. Image via Bambu Lab.

Bambu Lab introduces PrintMon Maker

To generate models in PrintMon Maker, users input a short text prompt or upload an image of something they would like to replicate. An AI algorithm converts this into a concept model of a Pokémon-style character.

The AI concept can then be ‘hatched,’ converted to a 3D printable mesh and edited in MakerWorld. The user interface of the editing platform is quite basic, making it accessible to those new to 3D modeling. It allows the colors to be changed, with four-, eight-, and twelve-color options available. Users can also add a base, re-position and rotate the model, and change the style of its eyes.

PrintMon Maker text input screen. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

After finalizing their design, users can download the model as an OBJ file or open it in the Bambu Studio slicing software ready for 3D printing. Continuing with the Pokémon theme, Bambu Lab claims this experience is like ‘opening a mystery box every time.’

It usually costs 50 MakerLab credits to export each 3D model. However, this function is currently available at a discounted price of 10 credits. Users can accumulate MakerWorld points by uploading and downloading models on the site. These points can then be exchanged for credits.

Upon its launch, PrintMon Maker users reported experiencing issues and delays when generating models. According to a statement by Bambu Lab on Reddit, this was caused by the AI server being unable to handle the high user traffic it experienced. The company reported that the issue has now been fixed.

The PrintMon Maker editing interface on MakerWorld. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

The growth of AI-powered 3D model tools

AI 3D model generators are nothing new. Amid the rise of large-language models and easily accessible AI tools like Chat GPT, more people now want to create 3D models using basic text inputs and images.

Last year, Nvidia created its Magic3D text-to-3D model tool in response to Google’s DreamFusion offering and Physna Inc.’s generative AI prototype for 3D models and scenes. Outlined in a research paper, Nvidia’s AI platform employs a two-stage method that creates a rough, low-resolution model which is then optimized to a higher resolution. Magic3D can also conduct prompt-based 3D mesh editing. Once a base prompt and a low-resolution 3D model are uploaded, the text can be modified to change the resulting model.

Elsewhere, it was announced earlier this year that SP3D had launched the beta program of Théia, a digital tool that uses AI and deep learning to convert 2D technical drawings into 3D printable models.

This tool seeks to support companies wanting to digitize their inventories, allowing them to 3D print spare parts locally and on demand. Previously, an engineer would have to manually convert each drawing into a 3D model, an incredibly time-consuming process. Now, according to SP3D, conversion times can be reduced from days to minutes with Théia. The company also claims its AI tool can save companies $34 billion a year through inventory digitization.

AI can also be used to simplify the creation of 3D printing toolpaths. London-based 3D printing software developer Ai Build offers Aibuild 2.0, the latest version of its cloud-based AI software. This platform features Talk to AI, an AI assistant that can generate 3D printing toolpaths from simple text inputs such as “slice the part with 2mm layer height.”

