Bambu Lab Controversy Deepens: Firmware Update Sparks Backlash

3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab’s newest firmware update for its A- and P-Series 3D printers has ignited backlash within the 3D printing community, with critics accusing the company of reinforcing its already closed ecosystem. Rolled out last week, the update introduces the controversial “Authorization Control” feature—rebranded as a security measure—alongside a new “Developer Mode,” a partial concession following widespread community criticism.

With firmware versions 01.08.02.00 (P-Series) and 01.05.00.00 (A-Series), the update prevents communication with unofficial third-party software, including Orca Slicer—an open-source slicing tool that had previously worked closely with Bambu Lab. Orca Slicer’s developer, SoftFever, has publicly declined to adopt Bambu Connect, calling it unnecessary and of no meaningful benefit to users.

SoftFever’s post on discord. Image via Orca Slicer Discord.

Critics across Bambu Lab’s forums and wider community channels argue that the update significantly reduces flexibility, breaks compatibility with popular accessories like Biqu’s Panda Touch, and undermines the open-source ethos long associated with the 3D printing ecosystem. While the company notes that downgrading to earlier firmware remains an option, many see the shift as a step toward vendor lock-in and a diminished user experience.

For users seeking to bypass the new security framework while still accessing updated hardware, there’s a narrow workaround: P-Series printers received support for Bambu Lab’s new AMS 2 Pro and AMS HT material changers in firmware version 01.08.00.00—just prior to the enforcement of Authorization Control—making it possible to avoid the latest patch altogether.

Firmware Update Reignites Open-Source Concerns

Tensions began mounting in February, when Bambu Lab announced plans to implement Authorization Control, positioning it as a safeguard against unauthorized access and network vulnerabilities. The 3D printer manufacturer reassured users that external software would remain functional through Bambu Connect, a proprietary tool designed to integrate third-party applications while maintaining security standards.

Despite this, pushback from the open-source community has been swift. Many view the changes as a step toward a more restrictive ecosystem, limiting compatibility with external software and reducing user autonomy.

Industry experts including the likes of Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research, stated on a LinkedIn post, “Quite scary where the 3DP industry is moving – control of your data.” Additionally, Nick Sonnentag, Founder and CEO of the concrete 3D printing firm Sunnyday Technologies, described the decision as a disappointment, emphasizing the importance of open-source development in driving innovation within the broader community. Concerns have also surfaced over whether such restrictions could set a precedent for tighter manufacturer control over 3D printer functionality.

This isn’t the first time Bambu Lab has clashed with its user base over third-party access. Last year, the company pushed a firmware update for its X1 Series that blocked unofficial modifications, including work by the X1Plus team to expand printer functionality. In response to community pressure, Bambu introduced a “one-way ticket” workaround: users could install external firmware—but only by waiving their warranty and forfeiting access to official support. It was a compromise many viewed as a symbol of the company’s increasingly restrictive posture.

The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

Bambu Lab has defended its position amid mounting criticism, addressing what it called “unfortunate misinformation” in a recent blog post. The company maintains that Developer Mode preserves the ability to print over local area networks (LAN) while upholding cloud security standards. However, many in the community remain unconvinced.

Featured image shows the Bambu Lab X1-Carbon 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.