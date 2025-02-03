Bambu Lab controversy continues: Orca Slicer rejects new Bambu Connect

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab’s latest firmware update has intensified debates within the 3D printing community as Orca Slicer, one of the widely used third-party slicing tools, refuses to support Bambu Connect.

According to The Verge, this decision contradicts Bambu Lab’s earlier claims of collaborating with Orca Slicer. Instead of integrating with Bambu Connect, SoftFever as advised users against installing the update, citing unnecessary restrictions.

A growing divide has emerged between Bambu Lab’s security-focused approach and the open-source philosophy that many 3D printing enthusiasts advocate. Concerns over software limitations and reduced user control continue to fuel discussions, leaving Bambu Lab under increasing scrutiny.

SoftFever’s post on discord. Image via Orca Slicer Discord.

Firmware update sparks open-source concerns

Bambu Lab introduced the firmware update as a security measure, implementing authentication and authorization controls to prevent unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and network vulnerabilities.

In doing so, the 3D printer manufacturer reassured users that external software would remain functional through Bambu Connect, a proprietary tool designed to integrate third-party applications while maintaining security standards.

Despite this, pushback from the open-source community has been swift. Many view the changes as a step toward a more restrictive ecosystem, limiting compatibility with external software and reducing user autonomy.

Industry experts including the likes of Josef Prusa, CEO of Prusa Research, stated on a LinkedIn post, “Quite scary where the 3DP industry is moving – control of your data.” Additionally, Nick Sonnentag, Founder and CEO of the concrete 3D printing firm Sunnyday Technologies, described the decision as a significant disappointment, emphasizing the importance of open-source development in driving innovation within the broader community.

Concerns have also surfaced over whether such restrictions could set a precedent for tighter manufacturer control over 3D printer functionality.

Although Bambu Lab states that users can continue printing with older firmware without restrictions, Orca Slicer’s firm rejection raises questions about transparency and long-term intentions.

The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

A shift from earlier open-source approach

The backlash over Bambu Lab’s latest firmware update contrasts with last year’s developments, when the company updated its firmware to prevent users from installing third-party modifications on X1 Series printers. Following discussions with the X1Plus team, Bambu introduced an optional “one-way ticket” waiver, allowing users to install external firmware, but ultimately forfeiting their 3D printer’s warranty and access to Bambu Lab’s support.

This decision came after X1Plus developed third-party firmware that enabled additional features beyond Bambu Lab’s official offerings. While Bambu initially restricted these modifications through a firmware update, it later introduced an opt-in option. Now, with new security measures further limiting third-party access, some users see this as a return to stricter controls, reigniting concerns over long-term software restrictions.

So what’s next for Bambu Lab? The manufacturer has defended its stance against criticism, addressing “unfortunate misinformation” in a blog post. It insists that Developer Mode enables local area network (LAN)-based printing while maintaining cloud security. However, skepticism persists over potential future restrictions on third-party access, fueling concerns about proprietary software limitations.

With Orca Slicer’s rejection, tensions have heightened, reigniting the debate between security-driven controls and open-source freedoms. Whether Bambu Lab will adjust its policies in response to ongoing pressure remains to be seen.

