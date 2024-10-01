Balfour Beatty Graphene based 3D printing material for construction project with Versarien

Advanced engineering materials group Versarien has partnered with global infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty to develop 3D printable mortars for civil construction applications.

The 12-month development agreement will see the companies pursue low-carbon, graphene-infused mortars that are sustainable and cost-effective. The project seeks to establish a resilient domestic supply chain in the UK, while evaluating the cost, time efficiency, and sustainability of 3D construction printing in real-world applications.

In particular, the efficacy of the 3D printable mortars will be utilized by Balfour Beatty’s Highways business. Here the new material will be assessed for performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional construction materials.

Dr Stephen Hodge, CEO of Versarien, stated that he is “delighted to be working with Balfour Beatty” to develop 3D printable materials that facilitate “low-carbon, efficient construction solutions.”

Versarien has already collaborated with Balfour Beatty through the National Highways Roads Research Alliance and the Digital Roads of the Future project. “We look forward to deepening our relationship,” added Hodge.

Versarien Logo. Image via Versarien.

A new 3D printable material for UK construction

The partnership will see Versarien and Balfour Beatty formulate three types of mortar. One will be based on locally sourced material, and two will incorporate enhanced Cementene, Versarien’s graphene admixture.

Admixtures are any ingredients in concrete other than Portland cement, water, and aggregates that can be added to the mixture before or during mixing. According to Versarien, Cementene allows users to reduce the amount of cement used while maintaining or enhancing their properties. This reportedly reduces the overall carbon footprint by optimizing the manufacture, transport and use stages of a product’s lifecycle.

To establish a new UK-based supply chain, the companies will involve local suppliers, integrate the graphene admixture, implement quality control protocols, and establish distributed channels and sales frameworks. The latter will reportedly serve both domestic and international markets.

Additionally, the project will see Versarien and Balfour Beatty collaborate with external partners. These consultations seek to amend design codes, ensure product certification, and address regulatory hurdles throughout the project lifecycle.

The collaboration builds on Versarien’s previous experience in the construction 3D printing industry. Previously, the firm has produced 3D printed “Lunar” lifestyle pods using its Cementene graphene-enhanced cement. The pods were designed to be sustainable and versatile, able to be used as offices, studios, gyms, or leisure rooms. The company also worked with Changemaker 3D to create a 3D printed water chamber for United Utilities.

The 3D printed Versarien Lunar Pod. Photo via Versarien.

Growing adoption of construction 3D printing

3D printing is being increasingly adopted in construction projects. Retail giant Walmart recently initiated one of the largest 3D printed commercial real estate projects in the United States. The project will construct an 8,000-square-foot expansion to the company’s Supercenter in Athens, Tennessee.

To achieve this, Alquist 3D is combining its construction 3D printing technology with conventional construction methods provided by FMGI, a long-standing contractor for Walmart. With more than 200 similar projects in the pipeline, Walmart will use the project to evaluate whether 3D printing can deliver faster and more cost-effective results.

Elsewhere, the housing sector has seen a slew of recent 3D printing-related projects. For instance, it was announced earlier this year that Construction company Harcourt Technologies (HTL) has begun construction of Ireland’s first 3D printed homes in Dundalk.

The social housing units are being produced with a gantry-mounted concrete 3D printer from COBOD. According to HTL, this approach construction speed compared to traditional methods. 3D printing the houses has reportedly enabled a one-third labor cut and a three-fold boost in construction pace. This translates to an overall 25-30% speed increase.

