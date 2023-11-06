B9Creations announces limited release of novel dental 3D printing solutions

South Dakota-based resin 3D printer manufacturer B9Creations has announced the limited release of its new dental 3D printers and materials, dubbed B9 Dent XL 3D printer and the upcoming B9 Dent Lab, along with a range of specialized resins.

By integrating feedback from real dental technicians, B9Creations has created a comprehensive solution, encompassing intuitive, dental-specific CAM software and high-performance materials designed for a wide range of indications, along with automated post-processing units. With nearly a decade of experience as a technology partner in the dental industry, the company has deployed patented technology in thousands of white-labeled, regulatory-compliant, turnkey 3D printing solutions that feature customized hardware and software. B9Creations is now adopting a more direct approach, actively seeking customers and new partners to participate in its limited market release.

“We’ve recognized the struggle in getting dental technicians up to speed quickly, and when you add in turnover and labor shortages, going digital in dentistry can be a challenge. So, with one of our dental partners, we developed dental-specific CAM software with input from senior dental technicians, including their feedback in the language, functionality, and visual interface of the software—and then condensed the workflow to just three clicks, with intelligence built into the layout, orientation, and supporting functions based on indication. This meant they already knew the functionality, as it looked like a dental CAD program, and the software took care of the rest. Now, we’re seeking other opportunities for companies who want to offer that type of value internally and to their customers,” said B9Creations CEO, Shon Anderson.

B9 Dent Lab 3D printer. Photo via B9Creations.

Streamlined dental 3D printing for enhanced efficiency and precision

Engineered to streamline dental workflows, reduce lead times, and enhance efficiency in producing customized dental solutions, the B9 Dent XL and upcoming B9 Dent Lab stand out for their user-friendly design, precision, and consistent performance. Tailored to meet the diverse needs of dental professionals in clinical, small-scale lab, and educational settings, the B9 Dent XL offers an effective resolution finer than 25 microns and a powerful 385 nm light engine, enabling the 3D printing of complex geometries with various specialty materials. The forthcoming B9 Dent Lab, set to be released soon, will provide an expanded build space and advanced features, catering specifically to the demands of dental laboratories, further optimizing workflow efficiency and precision.

The B9 Dent Series offers exceptional user-friendly features, including repeatable performance with minimal calibration requirements, swift setup times (15 minutes for the B9 Dent XL and 30 minutes for the B9 Dent Lab), an open platform for third-party materials and custom material development, intuitive dental-specific CAM software, seamless scalability with multi-printer management and automated post-processing capabilities, accompanied by world-class factory startup assistance and technical support. This versatility extends to a wide range of dental applications, such as removable dies, digital wax-up models, surgical guides, and various other dental solutions, making it a comprehensive and efficient choice for dental professionals.

B9Creations assists the dental sector

B9Creations has forged strategic partnerships with prominent figures in dental technology and materials, enabling the company to provide high-performance dental 3D printing resins. These advanced resins are adept at simplifying complex dental procedures, contributing to an overall more efficient experience for both dental professionals and patients alike.

Some of the dental applications enabled by these resins include the creation of precise restorative dental models, temporary restorations, natural-looking crown and bridge provisionals, and materials that simulate natural gingival tissue. The company plans to continue expanding its range of dental materials in the future.

“For dental companies seeking to provide a differentiated offer and build value into your own products and services leveraging AM, B9Creations can create private-labeled offerings that integrate with your own software, hardware, and other products to provide your customers assurance of results that selling the same off-the-shelf printer as your competitors can’t deliver. Starting now, there’s a better option for Additive Manufacturing in dental,” added Anderson.

B9 Dent XL 3D printer. Photo via B9Creations.

Technical specifications of B9 Dent XL

Effective resolution (X, Y) <25 μm Build envelope 124.8 x 70.2 x 127 mm Min/max build speed 15-85+ mm/hr* Z resolution 10 μm* Light source Industrial HD UV LED Light Engine – 385 nm Material system B9Creations Resins and Third-Party Materials Software B9Create + FAST™ Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet & USB Drive Printer weight 19kg (42 lbs) Printer dimensions 267 x 420 x 593mm (10.5 x 16.5 x 23.3″) Power 12VDC 5A Warranty 1-Year

