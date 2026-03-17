B9Creations and Würth Additive Group Target the Quality Gap in Distributed Spare Parts Production

B9Creations, a U.S.-based precision 3D printing manufacturer, and Würth Additive Group, the additive arm of Würth Group, have partnered to address one of industrial manufacturing’s most persistent headaches: keeping spare parts available without the cost and risk of maintaining physical stockrooms.

The two companies announced a strategic partnership that combines B9Creations’ validated 3D printing technology, quality controls, and full-system integration services with Würth’s global logistics network and digital inventory platform, giving manufacturers a way to store parts as digital files and produce them on demand, to a consistent standard, at any facility in the world.

The partnership was formally announced on March 16 at the AMUG Conference in Reno, Nevada, where both companies are also showcasing live demonstrations of the integrated system throughout the conference, which runs March 15-19. B9Creations has previously deployed production-scale additive programs with companies including Medtronic, Stryker, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

B9 Core Series Software. Photo via B9Creations.

Solving the Consistency Problem

One of the biggest obstacles slowing additive manufacturing’s move from prototyping into true production has been the difficulty of guaranteeing identical output across different sites and machines.

B9Creations addresses this through a stage-by-stage qualification model. Machine performance profiles and fleet-wide baselines are established before any unit ships, with conformance documentation generated at each step. Software stability is verified independently, materials undergo acceptance reviews at B9Creations’ facilities and again on the customer’s floor, and the program defines the precise processing conditions under which parts must be made. Equipment that drifts out of specification is brought back into compliance rather than replaced.

The framework applies regardless of which printer brand a customer runs. Paired with Würth Additive Group’s digital inventory platform, the result is not a hardware procurement, it is a governed production environment.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering on our promise to manufacture predictability for our customers,” said Shon Anderson, CEO of B9Creations. “Würth Additive Group shares our commitment to moving companies beyond pilot purgatory and into sustainable production. Together, we can offer manufacturers a complete solution that addresses not just the technology, but the entire ecosystem needed for additive manufacturing success.”

Würth’s global logistics infrastructure. Photo via Würth Additive Group.

Building a Resilient, Global Supply Chain

Because B9Creations operates as both equipment manufacturer and systems integrator, hardware, materials, firmware, and validation protocols function as a single coordinated system rather than a collection of separate components. Würth’s logistics network then carries that controlled production capability across its global footprint.

For manufacturers, the practical outcome is the ability to hold inventory as digital files rather than physical stock, produce parts locally on demand, and meet compliance requirements through documented process controls, reducing warehousing costs, obsolescence exposure, and the carbon footprint of long-distance parts shipment.

“By combining Würth’s global logistics infrastructure and Digital Inventory Services with B9Creations’ production-proven validation and fleet qualification framework, we are enabling customers to move from digital files to validated parts — anywhere in the world — with confidence. This isn’t just about additive manufacturing. It’s about building a resilient, compliant, and globally deployable supply chain,” said AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group.

B9Creations Lab. Photo via B9Creations.

The Missing Piece in Digital Spare Parts: Quality, Not Inventory

Physical spare parts inventories are among the most expensive liabilities in industrial supply chains, capital locked in stock that may obsolete, degrade, or simply not be where it’s needed when it’s needed.

The digital alternative has been building for years. 3YOURMIND developed an inventory module to replace physical warehouse storage with centralized part files and production data. Braskem screened 15,000 components using Spare Parts 3D’s DigiPart platform and identified more than half as viable candidates for on-demand production. The tools exist. The adoption logic is clear.

What neither solves is the production constraint. Certification requirements and qualification standards are procurement prerequisites in aerospace, medical, and industrial equipment, not optional steps. In this case, the issue was not primarily related to inventory software or logistics. It involved differences in how output was documented and reproduced across locations. The partnership is intended to address these conditions by emphasizing repeatability and verification. Rather than introducing another digital inventory offering, it proposes a qualification framework integrated into an existing distribution network.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows B9Creations Lab. Photo via B9Creations.