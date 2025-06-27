B9Creations Adds LOCTITE 3D 3843 to Resin Portfolio

B9Creations, a South Dakota-based provider of additive manufacturing systems, has completed validation of LOCTITE 3D 3843 across its Core 5 and Core 6 platforms, including the Core 6 MPro, Core 5 XL, and Core 550 printers. The partnership with Loctite, a brand under Henkel known for advanced engineering materials, brings production-grade functionality to the company’s resin 3D printing systems.

Characterized as semi-flexible with a matte finish, the material features impact resistance and a heat deflection temperature of 63°C. It is intended for applications such as jigs, fixtures, housings, covers, and insoles. The resin also serves as a high-strength alternative to ABS, Delrin, and polypropylene. “This validation combines the best of both worlds – B9Creations’ industrial-grade printing platforms and Loctite’s proven material innovation – enabling users to confidently transition from prototyping to full-scale production,” said Shon Anderson, CEO at B9Creations.

LOCTITE 3D 3843 resin and sample parts fabricated on B9Creations’ Core Series platforms. Photo via B9Creations.

In addition to this new material, the South Dakota manufacturer offers a growing selection of resins targeting customer-specific applications. Its validated range includes technical ceramics, flame-retardant photopolymers, and bio-inks such as hydrogels and collagen. The company supports scalable, repeatable production through integrated quality assurance features, including automated calibration, part traceability, and built-in material validation workflows.

B9Creations serves customers in nearly 70 countries and reports that over 60% of its hardware, software, and material solutions are tailored to specific applications. The company operates across sectors such as aerospace, defense, advanced manufacturing, medical devices, regenerative medicine, pharmaceuticals, dental, research and education, and luxury goods manufacturing.

Henkel, founded in 1876, is a global manufacturer with business units in adhesives, sealants, functional coatings, and consumer products. Its Adhesive Technologies division, which includes Loctite, is a market leader in industrial bonding materials. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported €21.6 billion in sales and approximately €3.1 billion in adjusted operating profit. The company employs about 47,000 people and states that sustainability remains a core part of its strategy.

B9Creations Core 5 Series XL printer, one of several systems validated to process LOCTITE 3D 3843. Photo via B9Creations.

High-Performance Resin Development and Industrial-Scale Validation in Additive Manufacturing

Recent advancements in engineering resins for additive manufacturing include the introduction of ThOR 10, a ceramic-filled composite developed by polySpectra and Tethon 3D. Unveiled at RAPID + TCT 2025, the material combines polySpectra’s cyclic olefin resin platform with Tethon’s proprietary ceramic fillers. Designed for high-performance end-use parts, ThOR 10 offers a glass transition temperature of 131°C, impact strength of 55 J/m, and over 20% elongation at break. It is targeted at sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics, providing an alternative to glass-filled thermoplastics like nylon and PEEK. The composite is compatible with both desktop and industrial DLP/LCD printers.

Large-format additive manufacturing has also seen developments with the qualification of Airtech’s Dahltram resins for KraussMaffei’s powerPrint platform. Airtech, a manufacturer of high-performance materials, has validated its thermoplastic formulations for the gantry-based extrusion system, enabling more consistent output across low- and high-temperature resin classes. KraussMaffei, traditionally known for injection molding and extrusion systems, has expanded its additive capabilities with robot-based setups and standalone extruders. The collaboration focuses on thermal and mechanical reliability for industrial-scale applications, with both companies emphasizing tested performance for end-use parts.

Examples of functional connectors fabricated using the Solidator 8K Resin 3D Printer. Photo via Tangible Engineering.

