Axtra3D Unveils Fully Connected AM Ecosystem with Axtra Workflow and New Post-Processing Tools

High-speed SLA printer manufacturer Axtra3D has launched Axtra Workflow, a fully integrated and validated ecosystem for additive manufacturing (AM). The system connects all stages of production—from build setup and printing to post-processing, inspection, and data-driven traceability—into a unified workflow.

Alongside the workflow, the company introduced three new post-processing and analytics solutions: Axtra.Wash, Axtra.Cure, and Axtra.Insight, while also upgrading the LumiaX1 printer and Volume buildprep software. The initiative is aimed at improving repeatability, throughput, and qualification readiness for sectors including industrial manufacturing, dental, aerospace, and tooling.

Close-up of an Axtra3D 3D printer. Photo via Axtra3D.

“Manufacturers need more than one-off print wins. They need validated, repeatable workflows that scale from prototype to production. Axtra Workflow solves that problem by tightly integrating printing and processing hardware, materials, and software into a learning, traceable production system,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer, Axtra3D. He added, “With the new products, and the workflow intelligence from Axtra.Insight, users benefit from a fully connected and validated setup from design to final product. It reduces errors and rework, streamlines throughput, enhances part quality, and facilitates traceability for regulatory compliance and quality assurance. It truly enables scalable, repeatable production for any batch size.”

New Post-Processing and Analytics Tools

The Axtra Workflow combines Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) printing with automated washing, drying, UV and thermal curing, and layer-by-layer analytics, optimizing each stage to reduce variability and ensure traceable production records. Axtra3D notes that disconnected systems and inconsistent post-processing often limit production readiness. By integrating material profiles, printer parameters, and validated wash and cure recipes into a single scalable process, the Axtra Workflow reduces labor, accelerates throughput, and simplifies the adoption of new resins or geometries.

Hybrid PhotoSynthesis Technology. Image via Axtra3D.

Meanwhile, Axtra.Wash automates cleaning and drying, supporting multiple cleaning agents and importing validated material-specific wash/dry profiles to minimize manual intervention. Axtra.Cure combines UV and thermal curing in a single device, offering three independently controlled UV wavelength bands (355, 385, 405 nm) with dual photosensor verification and thermal cycles up to 250 °C.

Axtra.Insight serves as a real-time visibility and analytics platform, collecting data from more than 155 sensors across the workflow. The system enables layer-level process monitoring, predictive maintenance, MES integration, fleet reporting, and complete job history exports for quality systems. By correlating TruLayer and HPS sensor data, Axtra.Insight supports auditable and traceable production outcomes, ensuring reliability and regulatory compliance.

Printer and Software Upgrades, Availability

The LumiaX1 v25 printer features enhanced TruLayer components, advanced linear sensing, refined encoder and gantry control, automatic Z recalibration, and a modern HMI for live sensor visibility. Volume Print Setup Software v25 now includes a native laser and DLP slicing engine, centralized printer fleet management, editable print profiles, advanced shrinkage and beam compensation controls, and support for hybrid DLP/HPS workflows, streamlining job preparation and transfer.

The Lumia 3D printer. Photo via AXTRA3D.

The LumiaX1, Volume software, and Axtra.Insight are available now, with pre-orders for Axtra.Wash and Axtra.Cure open. Shipping is scheduled to begin at the start of Q2 2026. The complete workflow will be showcased at FormNext 2025 in Germany, Hall 11.1, Booth 41C, from November 18–21.

Advancements in Industrial AM Workflows

The push for fully connected, scalable additive manufacturing workflows is not limited to Axtra3D. Materialise NV, a Belgian company specializing in AM software and production services, recently unveiled three new CO-AM solutions alongside automation tools as part of its open and secure software ecosystem strategy. The rollout—including CO-AM Professional, CO-AM NPI, and CO-AM Enterprise, powered by CO-AM Brix and CO-AM Build Platform—is designed to enhance automation, traceability, and quality assurance across production environments.

Adding to this trend, 1000 Kelvin introduced AMAIZE 2.0, an AI-automated build preparation workflow for metal 3D printing, at FormNext 2024. The system enhances the metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process by improving reliability, efficiency, and scalability. AMAIZE 2.0’s AI co-pilot integrates several automation tools, including a Printability Checker that reduces redesign cycles by 40%, a Cost Estimator that improves quotation accuracy by 30%, Automated Support Structures that cut material costs by up to 20%, and Exposure Strategy Optimization that lowers failure rates by 50%. By applying AI-driven insights throughout the workflow, AMAIZE 2.0 helps manufacturers increase yield and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) without requiring specialized expertise.

