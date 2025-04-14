Axtra3D reports Q1 growth, makes two new announcements at Rapid + TCT 2025

High-speed SLA printer manufacturer Axtra3D announced a new silicone material and reseller partnership at Rapid + TCT 2025, alongside strong Q1 2025 performance.

At the Detroit tradeshow, the manufacturer announced general availability of Spectroplast’s TrueSilX50, a new 100% pure silicone formulation developed exclusively for the company’s Lumia X1 3D printer.

Tailored for industrial and healthcare use, the material marks a notable development in silicone 3D printing, as the first pure silicone processed through photopolymerization rather than extrusion. It expands the manufacturer’s Axtra Solutions portfolio and aligns with its broader aim to present Hi-Speed SLA as a practical option alongside conventional AM methods.

Combining laser and Digital Light Processing (DLP) systems, the Lumia X1 is central to this approach. Its hybrid scanning setup allows for faster throughput, reportedly up to ten to twenty times quicker than standard SLA systems, while maintaining resolution and part fidelity. For industries where both speed and precision are critical, this combination of capabilities is attracting growing interest.

Freshly printed silicone parts using Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 printer with TrueSilX50 material. Photo via Axtra3D.

Durable, biocompatible silicone material

The new TrueSilX50 silicone material is designed to match the mechanical performance of molded silicone, offering a Shore A hardness of 48, elongation at break of 330%, and a tear strength of 22N/m.

Potential applications include medical devices, wearables, gaskets, enclosures, and household components. Biocompatibility testing is currently underway, and the company expects the material to pass key evaluations for cytotoxicity, skin irritation, and sensitization, based on the track record of previous Spectroplast formulations.

Surface finish is another area of focus, for the manufacturer. TrueSilX50 aims to address the layering artifacts often seen with extruded silicone by offering a smooth, isotropic finish that preserves detail in complex geometries. According to the company, the printing workflow has been optimized for consistency and repeatability, with minimal post-processing required and no reduction in material performance.

“Since our inception, Axtra3D has focused on delivering advanced, reliable manufacturing solutions,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, CSO of Axtra3D. He continues, “With our proven success in mold production, expanding into true silicone AM is the next significant step.”



He further explained that this silicone formulation and its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) process ensure that parts retain the mechanical and chemical properties ideal for medical devices, wearable technology, and industrial components and seals. The biocompatibility, durability, and precision significantly increase its breadth of applications.

A strong financial quarter

Axtra3D has also reported one of its strongest quarters to date, with growth in both unit placements and revenue. The company attributes this performance to a combination of its customer-friendly business models, Hi-Speed SLA technology, and novel materials range.

The simultaneous laser and DLP scanning architecture in the Lumia X1 allows users to bypass compromises commonly associated with SLA, DLP, and liquid crystal display (LCD) systems, particularly in balancing throughput, resolution, and build size. As a result, customers are able to produce detailed parts more efficiently and at greater scale.

In application, the company explained that its technology has enabled faster development cycles, such as moving from design to injection mold within a single shift using ceramic molds. For silicone 3D printing, TrueSilX50 is intended to provide the mechanical and chemical properties needed for durable, production-grade parts across sectors including medical, consumer, and industrial products.

As per Axtra3D, service bureaus and manufacturers using the system have reported shorter lead times, lower costs, improved output quality, and greater operational efficiency, with some also seeing new revenue opportunities.

Highlighting the announcement, Frank Herzog, Founder of Concept Laser and an investor through HZG Group, called Axtra3D’s Q1 performance a sign of steady growth and market fit, crediting its technical focus, customer-first approach, and experienced team. He added that it remains one of HZG’s most rewarding investments.

Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 3D printer. Photo via Axtra3D.

Widening HPS and Lumia X1 adoption with a reseller deal

As part of this global expansion, Axtra3D has announced a new reseller partnership with Additive Plus, a California-based industrial 3D printing solutions provider. This partnership is expected to strengthen the availability of the Lumia X1 and its underlying HPS technology, making it easier for businesses to adopt high-performance photopolymerization systems.

Additive Plus brings experience in integrating advanced 3D printing workflows for sectors such as aerospace, automotive, biomedical, and education. By joining Axtra3D’s reseller network, the company will offer technical support and implementation expertise to customers seeking high-speed and high-precision solutions.

“We are excited to join forces with Axtra3D and bring their innovative Hi-Speed SLA technology to our customers,” said Ashkhen Ovsepyan, CEO of Additive Plus. She further described the Lumia X1 as a step change in photopolymerization 3D printing and expressed confidence in delivering its precision, speed, and surface quality benefits to customers.

The partnership also marks another step in Axtra3D’s efforts to build a global channel strategy that ensures broader access to its Hi-Speed SLA technology. According to both companies, the goal is to support businesses looking to scale their production while maintaining accuracy and material performance.

