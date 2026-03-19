Axtra3D expands North American portfolio with elastomer materials and Axtra.Workflow pre-orders

Axtra3D, a US- and Italy-based developer of high-speed SLA 3D printing systems, has announced the North American availability of three new elastomeric materials alongside opening US pre-orders of its Axtra.Workflow production ecosystem. Revealed at AMUG 2026, the update expands the company’s Axtra Solutions portfolio and introduces new wash, cure, and process-monitoring hardware intended to support repeatable additive manufacturing workflows.

The newly qualified materials include Loctite 3D IND475, Loctite 3D Med414, and Ultracur3D EL 4000, developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners Loctite and ForwardAM. Axtra3D states that the additions are designed to enable production-grade elastomer applications using its Hi-Speed SLA technology.

Three elastomer materials added to Axtra Solutions portfolio

According to Axtra3D, the new materials extend the company’s Axtra Solutions program, which provides validated material and process combinations for industrial 3D printing. The elastomer resins are intended for functional parts requiring flexibility, durability, and repeatable mechanical performance.

Loctite 3D IND475 is an industrial elastomer resin that cures to a Shore 48A hardness. The material is designed for applications such as seals, gaskets, flexible housings, and cushioning components, with a focus on tear resistance and low shrinkage during printing.

Loctite 3D Med414 is a medical-grade elastomer resin with Shore 50A hardness and elongation of up to 240 percent. The material is intended for healthcare and wearable applications, including soft interface components, skin-contact parts, and flexible medical device elements that require consistent mechanical behavior.

The third material, Ultracur3D EL 4000 from ForwardAM, is a higher-hardness elastomer with Shore 90A properties and high tear strength. Axtra3D states that the material is suited to demanding use cases such as footwear components, seating elements, and other end-use parts requiring durable flexible structures.

All three materials are now available in North America as part of the Axtra3D material ecosystem.

Loctite 3D IND475, Loctite 3D Med414, and Ultracur3D EL 4000 elastomer resins added to the Axtra3D materials portfolio. Image via Axtra3D.

Axtra.Workflow connects printing, post-processing, and monitoring

Alongside the materials announcement, Axtra3D opened US pre-orders for Axtra.Workflow, a connected additive manufacturing workflow that links build preparation, printing, post-processing, inspection, and data tracking into a single production system.

The workflow includes two new hardware systems, Axtra.Wash and Axtra.Cure, together with Axtra.Insight, a software platform designed to provide process visibility and traceability across the entire manufacturing chain.

Axtra.Wash is an automated cleaning station capable of running multiple cleaning agents and importing material-specific wash profiles from the printer and software environment. Axtra.Cure combines ultraviolet and thermal curing in a single unit, with independently controlled wavelength bands and thermal cycles intended to support validated post-processing conditions.

Axtra.Insight aggregates data from sensors across the workflow to provide real-time monitoring, reporting, and job history tracking. The platform is designed to support quality assurance, predictive maintenance, and integration with manufacturing execution systems.

According to Axtra3D Chief Strategy Officer Rajeev Kulkarni, the goal of the workflow is to provide a validated production environment rather than isolated print results, allowing manufacturers to scale additive manufacturing while maintaining repeatability and traceability.

Axtra3D states that Axtra.Wash and Axtra.Cure are scheduled to ship in the third quarter of 2026 and can be used with the company’s LumiaX1 system as well as other compatible photopolymer 3D printers.

Axtra.Workflow hardware, including automated wash and cure units, introduced for connected photopolymer 3D printing production. Image via Axtra3D.

Additive manufacturing vendors expand workflow automation for end-use photopolymer parts

Efforts to move photopolymer additive manufacturing from prototyping to production have increasingly focused on workflow validation rather than printer performance alone. Recent announcements across the sector have emphasized the need for qualified materials, controlled post-processing, and integrated software to ensure repeatable part quality.

Earlier this year, Formlabs expanded its SLA material portfolio together with new workflow tools aimed at end-use manufacturing, highlighting the growing importance of process consistency for functional parts. Similar developments in post-processing automation have also emerged, with PostProcess Technologies integrating its DEMI 4100 resin removal system with the Stratasys Neo800 SLA printer to reduce manual handling and improve repeatability in industrial environments.

Hardware vendors have also begun to position additive manufacturing as a connected production ecosystem rather than a standalone machine. Axtra3D previously introduced a fully integrated workflow combining printing, post-processing, and process monitoring, reflecting broader efforts to link each stage of the resin manufacturing chain.

PostProcess has likewise targeted high-throughput applications with the DEMI X 5000 platform, designed to support large-format SLA production by automating resin removal at scale. These developments indicate a shift toward tightly controlled, data-driven workflows intended to support serial production, particularly for applications requiring elastomeric or functional materials.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Feature image shows Axtra.Workflow hardware, including automated wash and cure units, introduced for connected photopolymer 3D printing production. Image via Axtra3D.