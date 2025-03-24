Axtra3D expands dental portfolio with new resins for its high-speed SLA printer

Axtra3D, a developer of high-speed stereolithography (SLA) systems, has introduced four new dental resins, expanding its portfolio of validated materials for the Lumia X1 printer. The new additions—NextDent Model Sand, Pro3dure Splint 19.1 AO/MSI, Pro3dure Denture 14.2, and Pro3dure Crown & Bridge—are now available with optimized print profiles, aimed at increasing accuracy and production efficiency for digitally manufactured dental models, splints, dentures, and restorations.

Each of the four new resins is tailored to meet specific clinical needs. NextDent Model Sand is used for orthodontic models and aligners, offering high dimensional stability and reduced post-processing. Pro3dure Splint 19.1 AO/MSI is designed for transparent nightguards and splints requiring durability and clarity. Pro3dure Denture 14.2 is suitable for full and partial removable dentures, optimized for biocompatibility and mechanical strength. Pro3dure Crown & Bridge supports the direct printing of crowns and bridges, combining high wear resistance and lifelike shading. All materials come with pre-configured print parameters for the Lumia X1.

Workflow integration with external software platforms supports Axtra3D’s expansion into end-to-end digital manufacturing. Its partnership with Oqton enables AI-based automation for nesting and job preparation, enhancing production efficiency while minimizing material waste. Compatibility with 3Shape Dental System allows seamless connection to digital modeling tools used for crowns, bridges, and dental models, creating a fully digital production environment.

3D printed dental models being produced on the Lumia X1 SLA system using new resins. Photo via Axtra3D.

Headquartered in the US and Italy, Axtra3D develops SLA printing systems that combine speed and fine resolution through its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) and TruLayer technologies. “With these materials, dental labs and clinics can seamlessly integrate 3D printing into their workflows while achieving superior precision, repeatability, and throughput,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer. “Each material is validated and optimized for the Lumia X1, ensuring a streamlined, reliable process for dental professionals.”

Digital denture production expands globally

Stratasys received CE Mark Class I approval for TrueDent-D resin, enabling the commercialization of its monolithic, multi-shade digital denture solution across Europe. The expansion followed a U.S. launch and addresses a growing denture market expected to reach USD 2.45 billion in Europe by 2028. The TrueDent system allows over 30 full dentures to be printed in a single batch using the J5 DentaJet printer, reducing production costs by more than half and removing over two dozen manual touchpoints in traditional workflows. Stratasys’ approach targets labor shortages in dental labs while improving output consistency and turnaround time.

Separately, 3D Systems obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for its multi-material 3D printed denture solution, integrating NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and Base into a single monolithic appliance. The system leverages the company’s MultiJet Printing technology to enable high-volume production with minimal manual labor. This solution focuses on break resistance and material realism, providing an automated alternative to conventional denture fabrication. The clearance marks a step in 3D Systems’ expansion of its digital dentistry portfolio, which emphasizes automation, material integration, and throughput for restorative dental workflows.

Dentajet arrives to the European Market. Photo via Stratasys.

