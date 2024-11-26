Axtra3D announces new materials, and industry alliances

3D printing startup Axtra3D has made a series of announcements, including six new production-grade resins, acquisition of its Lumia X1 Hi-Speed SLA platform, and reseller deal benefitting the U.S. market, at Formnext last week.

These efforts highlight Axtra3D’s approach to meeting the evolving needs of industries such as automotive and healthcare, emphasizing precision and functionality.

Providing more insights, Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D, spoke with 3D Printing Industry ahead of the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to discuss the company’s AM portfolio.

He noted that Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 is reshaping additive manufacturing through its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) and TruLayer technologies, combining Digital Light Processing (DLP)’s speed with Stereolithography (SLA)’s precision.

According to Kulkarni, this advanced system delivers high throughput and detailed accuracy while supporting diverse applications, from biocompatible silicone materials for healthcare to consumer electronics.

By ensuring precise layer curing and eliminating peeling-related inconsistencies, the Lumia X1 offers reliability and scalability for mass production. Over 30 units of the system have been sold to prominent companies, including Protolabs, Toyota Motors USA AM, and Estee Lauder.

Kulkarni also highlighted Axtra3D’s financial milestones, including $9.75 million in funding and consistent annual revenue growth.

Rajeev Kulkarni CSO of Axtra3D.

New resins tailored for diverse industrial applications

Axtra3D has broadened its material portfolio with six advanced resins specifically designed for its Lumia X1 3D printer. Developed together with industry partners, these materials are engineered to enhance durability, precision, and adaptability in real-world applications.

For electrical connector applications requiring fire-retardant properties, Arkema’s N3D-FR512 delivers high performance with a heat deflection temperature of 170°C and a UL-94 V-0 rating.

In addition, Spectroplast’s TruSil-X50 introduces silicone flexibility, catering to prosthetics, seals, and gaskets with precision and skin-safe features. Meanwhile, Henkel’s Loctite IND 249 supports intricate geometries with high strength and stiffness, ideal for manufacturing aids and connectors.

Expanding further into specialized applications, Forward AM’s Ultracur ST 45 B offers exceptional sharpness and thermal stability for silicone mold production, while Ultracur RG 1100 is optimized for low-pressure molding, enabling the creation of large, durable parts such as shoe soles and automotive components.

Henkel’s Loctite IND 3380 rounds out the lineup with electrostatic dissipative (ESD) properties, addressing the needs of electronics manufacturing and tooling with high dimensional accuracy.

“These new resins reflect our commitment to designing materials that meet challenging customer needs, staying true to our no-compromise approach. By collaborating closely with customers, we ensure that every new material has a clear end-use application, accelerating innovation and aligning with the precision and performance demands of key industries,” said Kulkarni.

Enhanced manufacturing capabilities at Laser Prototypes Europe

Further showcasing its impact on the AM sector, Axtra3D has strengthened its partnership with Laser Prototypes Europe (LPE), which recently acquired a second Lumia X1 printer. This move reflects LPE’s response to growing demand for high-performance 3D printed parts in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and medical devices.

This addition will enable LPE to serve sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and medical devices with faster turnaround times and greater flexibility in meeting complex manufacturing requirements. Patrick Walls, Engineering Director at LPE, highlighted the benefits of Axtra3D’s HPS technology, which allows clients to explore applications that were previously unattainable due to technical or material limitations.

As a company with over 30 years of experience, LPE continues to deliver precision-focused solutions with a team of 40 professionals and over 20 advanced machines. The integration of Axtra3D’s technology complements its existing capabilities, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in additive manufacturing.

Lumia X1-3D printed electrical connectors.

A reseller deal with Hartwig Inc

Expanding its reach into the U.S. market, Axtra3D has announced a reseller deal with Hartwig Inc., an advanced machining solutions provider, to offer the Lumia X1 system as part of Hartwig’s AM portfolio. Helping achieve unmatched resolution and performance, this collaboration allows Hartwig to provide customers with access to HPS technology.

Having integrated the Axtra3D’s system into its portfolio, Hartwig aims to further improve its ability to serve industries such as aerospace, automotive, and medical devices, particularly for applications involving complex geometries, low-volume production, and investment casting.

Greg Hartwig, Vice President of Hartwig Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its potential to address evolving customer needs while reducing costs and lead times.

He noted that Hartwig’s established presence in traditional machining is now complemented by the addition of Axtra3D’s advanced technology, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions for manufacturers seeking versatility and precision.

Featured image shows Lumia X1-3D printed electrical connectors. Photo via Axtra3D.