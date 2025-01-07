Axial3D Raises $18.2M to Scale AI-powered 3D Medical Imaging Technology

Belfast-based medical technology firm Axial3D has raised $18.2 million in an investment round. The company will use the new capital to scale its AI-powered 3D medical imaging technology, accelerating its mission to increase the accessibility of patient-specific healthcare.

Axial3D’s patented cloud-based AI platform converts patient scans (like CT and MRI) into detailed, 3D printable files. The resulting 3D printed models can be used for personalized surgical planning, custom implants, prosthetics, medical device testing, training, and patient education.

The recent funding round features continued support from the company’s first-round investors Techstart, Innovation Ulster Limited, and US and Northern Irish business Angels. Follow-on investment came from Clarendon, while three new investors, Whiterock, Innovate UK, and 57 Stars, also provided capital. The latter became Axial3D’s largest shareholder with a $10 million investment.

Bernie McGuire, Managing Director and IC Member of 57 Stars, believes Axial3D’s “pioneering technology” has already shown “incredible potential in the Medtech space.” He added that he is “excited to support their ongoing technology application expansion and look forward to seeing the impact their innovations will make in advancing personalized healthcare.” This financing represents the latest allocation of 57 Stars’ Northern Ireland investment program, which has committed over $50 million to date.

3D printed heart models. Photo via Axial3D.

Axial3D enhances personalized healthcare

Founded in 2014, Axial3D offers software and services for the production of personalized 3D printed anatomical models, valuable tools that allow medical professionals to better prepare for surgical procedures.

Last year, Axial3D partnered with GE HealthCare to enable radiation-free visualizations and the production of 3D printed patient-specific anatomical models. This partnership combined GE HealthCare’s MRI-based bone imaging technology with Axial3D’s FDA-cleared imaging segmentation platform to create personalized medical devices. The companies sought to reduce upfront investment requirements, improve surgical planning, and cut time in the operating room.

Axial3D also works directly with hospitals to optimize patient-specific 3D printing. The company previously worked with Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and Freeman Hospitals to enhance surgical procedures. The medical team transmitted CT and MRI data to Axial3D’s Belfast HQ, where it was segmented to produce 3D models of the patient’s anatomy. These models were then 3D printed using Formlabs’ Form 3B Desktop SLA printers, and shipped to the hospital within 48 hours to support surgical planning, simulations, and patient education. This process reportedly allowed the hospital to save over 120 minutes in the operating theater, translating to £8,000 in medical costs.

In 2019, the University Hospital of Basel, Switzerland, introduced Axial3D’s axial3Dassure platform to its in-house medical 3D printing facility. According to Axial3D, this integration helped cut production times and maximize 3D printing efficiency. The company also integrated its orthopedic auto-segmentation software module to expedite the processing of digital 3D printing files.

“Our market-fundamental patented technology platform empowers medical device companies, medical imaging companies, and hospitals to standardize the use of incredibly precise, patient-specific 3D data that transforms their offerings for patients,” explained Axial3D CEO Roger Johnston. “Our AI technology has the power to impact millions of patients globally across patient-specific applications in robotics, planning, and patient-specific device workflows.”

Neil McCabe, Director of Whiterock, commented that Axial3D’s technology “addresses a critical need in healthcare—enabling scalability in personalized care.” He added that Whiterock, a fund manager based in Northern Ireland, is “proud to join this journey, supporting a company that is paving the way for more accessible and precise surgical solutions worldwide.”

Axial3D’s AI-powered medical imaging technology has attracted substantial financial backing over recent years. In 2022, the firm raised $15 million in a funding round which included a $10 million investment from leading 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys. The two companies partnered to offer patient-specific 3D printing solutions for hospitals and medical device manufacturers. Three years earlier, Axial3D closed a $3 million funding round to grow its medical 3D printing software and services in the US healthcare sector.

An anatomical model of a spine 3D printed by axial3D. Photo via axial3D

3D printing enhances patient-specific healthcare

The use of additive manufacturing is growing for the production of realistic, patient-specific medical models. Last year, digital services company Ricoh USA launched the RCOH 3D for Healthcare Innovation Studio.

This point-of-care 3D printing facility, based at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center, provides clinicians with the platforms needed to design and fabricate FDA-approved 3D printed anatomic models. These patient-specific devices can be used for surgical planning and patient eductaion. The on-site additive manufacturing capabilities reportedly reduce operating times, lower medical costs, improve diagnostic support, and alleviate FDA-compliance concerns. According to Ricoh, 3D printed anatomical models have unlocked operating time savings of 62 minutes and a 7.8% reduction in operative time.

Elsewhere, US-based 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for Total Ankle, its 3D printed pre-surgical planning and instrument set. These devices can be personalized to meet specific patient needs, guaranteeing accurate implant alignment and sizing for ankle replacement surgery. Total Ankle reportedly saved time in the operating theater, allowing surgeons to perform fewer steps than with standard instruments.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on X, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows an Axial3D 3D printed model. Photo via Axial3D.