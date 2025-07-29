Avail 40% discount on Creality’s Falcon A1 Pro 20W laser engraver

Want to speak at AMA: Energy 2025 or AMA: Automotive & Mobility 2025? Submit your application now!

Next month, Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality is launching the Falcon A1 Pro 20W desktop laser engraver built to combine speed, automation, and versatility in one compact unit.

At the center of the machine is a 20W blue laser module capable of engraving and cutting more than 350+ materials, including wood, leather, coated metals, and ceramics. For tasks involving dark plastics or materials that do not respond well to blue light, an optional 2W infrared module is available to expand the machine’s capabilities.

A user inspects a finished piece next to the Creality Falcon A1 Pro in a studio setting. Image via Creality.

Focus adjustment and control systems

To reduce manual setup and improve precision, the Falcon A1 Pro features an AI-assisted autofocus system. It uses a built-in camera paired with red-dot laser ranging to detect the material surface and lock focus automatically within three seconds.

This process is accurate to within ±0.012 inches and is designed to work even on curved or uneven surfaces. By automating focus adjustments, the system reduces the chances of error and simplifies preparation, particularly for users working with varied material types.

The Falcon A1 Pro supports 20W blue and 2W IR modules for 350+ materials. Image via Creality.

The machine supports remote monitoring through a mobile application that provides real-time updates. This allows users to step away from the workspace without losing visibility into job progress.

For standalone operation, the Falcon A1 Pro includes an integrated touchscreen with a smartphone-style interface. Users can reopen saved projects, preview tasks, or start engraving jobs directly from the device without connecting to a computer.

The system reaches engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s. A built-in eight-layer safety mechanism is included, although detailed descriptions of each layer have not been provided.

Additionally, the Falcon A1 Pro is also compatible with Creality’s rotary engraving tools, material supplies, and updated software, which together support more advanced workflows such as engraving on cylindrical objects and direct file transfer from mobile devices.

Overview of Falcon A1 Pro’s main features. Image via Creality.

Pricing launch schedule and discounts

In the United States, the Falcon A1 Pro is priced at $1,099. It is also available for CA$1,559, €1,179 in the EU, £1,059 in the UK, AUD$1,899 in Australia, ¥167,999 in Japan, and MX$25,999 in Mexico. The optional 2W infrared module is priced at $499.

Pre-orders open on August 5 and run through August 18, with three discount tiers based on timing and availability. From August 5 to 6, 200 units will be offered at 40% off. From August 6 to 8, 400 units will be available at 30% off.

Tiered early-bird discounts available for Falcon A1 Pro, with up to 40% off on limited units. Image via Creality.

From August 8 to 18, 600 units will be sold at 20% off. Buyers can apply the code FAPO from August 15 to 18 to receive an additional discount of $10 in the United States or €10 in the European Union (EU).

