Aerospace

Auxilium Biotechnologies Bioprints Kidney and Liver Tissue Aboard the ISS

Biological tissues: Auxilium Biotechnologies successful bioprinted kidney and liver tissues aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the first time either tissue type has been manufactured in space. Photo via Auxilium Biotechnologies.
Aura Moreno

Aura Moreno is a journalist with a BA in Communications whose work spans narrative and cultural storytelling to industry reporting. Aura has hands on experience with 3D printing as co-founder of a jewelry brand which uses the technology. Her interests include how 3D printing is reshaping the way we design and make things.

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