Automation Alley Expands Industrial 3D Printing Access for SMEs

Michigan organization supporting advanced manufacturing Automation Alley’s Project DIAMOnD has made its Digital Transformation Center (DTC) available to companies beyond its membership network. Businesses can now submit 3D printing orders, gaining access to industrial-grade additive manufacturing equipment and specialized technical support. This expansion furthers Project DIAMOnD’s mission to make advanced manufacturing more accessible to small and mid-sized enterprises across Michigan and beyond.

“The Digital Transformation Center was built to help companies move from experimentation with additive manufacturing to real production,” said Pavan Muzumdar, CEO of Project DIAMOnD and COO of Automation Alley. “By opening the DTC to businesses beyond our membership network, we’re removing another barrier to adoption of this powerful technology and giving more companies a low-risk path to validate products, scale production and compete using additive manufacturing.”

Project DIAMOnD ‘s Digital Transformation Center (DTC). Photo via Project DIAMOnD.

Advanced Capabilities Without Major Investment

Originally created to support grant recipients needing capabilities beyond standard in-house 3D printers, the DTC has grown into a professional, fee-based service for industrial production.

The DTC allows manufacturers, engineering firms, and tech companies to utilize high-end polymer and metal 3D printing technologies without purchasing costly equipment or managing complex systems themselves. Companies can access production-grade processes such as polymer powder-bed fusion (SAF), large-format thermoplastic FFF/MEX printing, and directed energy deposition (DED) metal printing.

Professional Services and Secure Workflows

The DTC supports a wide range of applications, including functional prototyping, tooling, and short-run or bridge production. Companies submit designs through a secure digital portal, receive transparent quotes, and collaborate with experts to select suitable materials, processes, and workflows. All orders are handled via secure systems that protect intellectual property and ensure consistent repeatable production.

“Not every company needs to own a fleet of industrial 3D printers to benefit from additive manufacturing,” Muzumdar added. “The DTC allows businesses to access production-grade capabilities on demand, while maintaining control over their designs and process knowledge.”

The company stated that pricing is competitive and aligned with Project DIAMOnD’s mission to accelerate digital adoption for small and medium-sized manufacturers. While grant programs and training continue, the DTC now operates as a professional service available to any business seeking industrial 3D printing solutions.

Services at the Digital Transformation Center (CDT) of the DIAMOnD Project. Photo via DIAMOnD Project.

Lowering Barriers to Advanced Additive Manufacturing

For many small and mid‑sized companies, two persistent constraints have limited their use of industrial additive manufacturing: the steep cost of equipment and the technical expertise required to run advanced 3D printing systems. By offering on‑demand access to production‑grade machines and expert support without large capital outlays, the DTC directly addresses these limits and enables firms to validate and scale additive manufacturing applications more confidently.

This pattern of reducing technical and financial barriers is visible in a range of industry developments. For example, Scotland’s NMIS AM‑BATS programme gave over 100 SMEs hands-on access to industrial 3D printing equipment and expert guidance, allowing companies to experiment with additive manufacturing and integrate it into production without heavy upfront costs or specialist knowledge.

In the United States, the 2022 AM Forward initiative saw major manufacturers pledge to increase sourcing of additive‑manufactured parts from smaller suppliers while providing technical training and support. This helped SMEs adopt advanced AM technologies and scale production without shouldering all development and qualification costs themselves.

These efforts highlight a broader industry shift toward accessible workflows, automated preparation, and cloud‑enabled services that allow non‑expert users and SMEs to engage meaningfully with additive manufacturing without building out costly internal infrastructure.

