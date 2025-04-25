Autodesk updates Netfabb with enhanced workflow tools and new 3MF support in 2026 release

Autodesk, the U.S.-based software provider known for its design and manufacturing tools, has released the 2026 version of its additive manufacturing software, Netfabb. The latest update introduces expanded 3MF support, enhanced data preparation workflows, and streamlined integrations for simulation and lattice design, aimed at improving productivity in metal and polymer 3D printing.

The Netfabb 2026 update includes improvements to part editing, labeling, and job preparation processes. A redesigned interface simplifies access to tools for support generation and orientation optimization, while updated automation scripts now allow for more robust customization of build preparation tasks.

Users working with complex assemblies can now utilize improved nesting tools for powder bed fusion processes, and benefit from native import/export of Autodesk Fusion designs. The 2026 version also improves integration with Fusion’s simulation environments, enabling a more seamless transition from design to validated part production.

Optimized part nesting view in Autodesk Netfabb. Image via Autodesk.

Support for modern workflows

Netfabb 2026 places renewed focus on interoperability, adding deeper support for the 3MF file format, a standardized structure for 3D printing applications. This supports color, texture, and material definitions within a single file, offering an efficient alternative to legacy STL files. Users can also assign unique metadata tags during part import, improving traceability and file management across collaborative teams.

Autodesk has also enhanced machine workspaces, adding templates for new additive systems and refining process parameters for existing industrial printers such as Aconity3D, Farsoon, Formlabs, HP, Photocentric, SCANLAB, Schaeffler Special Machinery, Stratasys, and Weirather. Updates to the simulation utility reduce computation times for thermal and mechanical analysis, a key step in metal additive manufacturing.

Build preparation view in Autodesk Netfabb. Image via Autodesk.

Partnerships and future focus

This release aligns with Autodesk’s broader strategy to unify workflows across its design and manufacturing software suite, with Netfabb continuing to act as a bridge between generative design, DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing), and production readiness, particularly when used in tandem with Fusion.

The software is available via subscription, with cloud-based features and collaborative tools included under the Autodesk Fusion offering. A free trial of Netfabb 2026 is available through Autodesk’s official website.



Autodesk’s expanding additive manufacturing ecosystem

Autodesk has steadily expanded its additive manufacturing ecosystem through partnerships and platform integrations. Most recently, the company partnered with Authentise to streamline data connectivity between Fusion and Authentise’s workflow management tools, allowing real-time tracking, enhanced traceability, and improved repeatability across the production chain​. This collaboration underscores Autodesk’s broader strategy of building interoperable, cloud-based platforms that bridge design, simulation, and manufacturing. Autodesk Fusion remains a central hub in Autodesk’s vision, integrating generative design, DfAM tools, and CAM capabilities to unify subtractive and additive workflows.



Featured image shows an optimized part nesting view in Autodesk Netfabb 2026. Image via Autodesk.

