Autodesk previews volumetric modeling API for Fusion

Autodesk has introduced a new volumetric modeling API for Fusion, aimed at expanding the platform’s capabilities in lattice generation, topology optimization, and functionally graded materials. Announced on 13 June 2025 via the official Fusion blog, the update brings new workflows to developers for advanced design and simulation applications.

Autodesk 3D printed logo. Image via Autodesk.

Volumetric modeling in Fusion

The new functionality allows developers to define solid geometry using implicit modeling rather rather than explicit geometric representations. According to Autodesk, this approach offers advantages in fields such as computer-aided design (CAD), computational fluid dynamics, and medical imaging.



Implicit modeling represents geometry using mathematical functions, such as signed distance fields (SDFs), where each point in space stores its distance from a surface: negative values fall inside the object, positive outside, and zero on the surface boundary. This technique facilitates the creation of smooth, complex geometries, enables blending operations, and supports simulation-ready design workflows.



At its core, the API uses directed acyclic graphs (DAGs) composed of interconnected nodes that operate on data types like scalars, vectors, and colors. Two main graph types, PrimaryGraph and CellGraph, govern overall shape and internal patterns, respectively. Channels such as BoundarySDF, LatticeDensity, and TextureDensity define the structure and material distribution throughout the volume. These implicit models can be converted into high-resolution polygonal meshes via a specialized meshing feature.

Volumetric modeling example. Image via Autodesk.

Early access and potential applications

Currently available as a preview feature for users with commercial and educational licenses, the volumetric modeling API allows programmatic control of geometry and is designed to integrate with Fusion’s simulation and manufacturing environments. Autodesk emphasizes its utility in workflows that demand custom material behavior, lattice structures, or procedural control over internal geometry.

The API debuted alongside several additive manufacturing improvements introduced in the May 2025 Fusion update. Among these is the True Shape packing method, a more efficient approach to 3D nesting. Unlike bounding-box packing, which arranges parts based on their rectangular extents, True Shape analyzes the actual geometry of each model. This helps reduce material waste and improves space utilization in multi-part builds, particularly valuable for complex or organically shaped components.

3D Additive Arrange in Autodesk Fusion. Image via Autodesk.

Volumetric design gains momentum across AM software platforms

Fusion’s new API reflects a wider industry shift toward computational and volumetric design methods. Platforms such as nTop have pioneered this approach with field-driven modeling and graph-based workflows for high-performance parts across simulation and manufacturing applications. The latest version, nTop 5, expands compatibility with tools from Autodesk, Materialise, Hexagon, and Intact Solutions.

Materialise’s Magics 2025 update brought implicit modeling into the build-preparation stage by integrating native CAD geometry support, easing the transition from design to print. Meanwhile, PrismSlicer by Additive Appearance offers voxel-level authoring tools for full-color and multi-material prints, combining aesthetic control with volumetric data manipulation.

Together, these tools illustrate how volumetric thinking is redefining both design intent and manufacturability in 3D printing.

Register for our upcoming event Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space and Defense.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows pencil pots created via volumetric modeling. Image via Autodesk.