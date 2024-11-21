Authentise Launches ThreadsDoc and ThreadsAPI to Streamline 3D Printing Documentation with AI

Authentise, a software firm specializing in data-driven workflow solutions for additive manufacturing, has introduced ThreadsDoc, an artificial intelligence extension to its Threads collaboration platform. Developed with support from aerospace leader Boeing, this tool automates the creation of technical documents by utilizing data from engineering projects. Applications include Technical Data Packages (TDPs), risk assessments, project reports, and onboarding briefings, significantly reducing the time and effort required for detailed report generation.

Integrating seamlessly with existing engineering processes, ThreadsDoc consolidates diverse content such as conversations, 3D model annotations, and uploaded documents into comprehensive draft reports. This automation alleviates the manual labor traditionally involved in producing technical documentation. Boeing has reported notable efficiencies, cutting the time needed to generate TDPs by up to 150 hours per project and addressing a backlog of over 100 parts.

ThreadsDoc Speedrun. Image via Authentise.

Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise, commented, “ThreadsDoc represents a significant advancement in optimizing engineering workflows. By automating report generation from existing engineering data, we enable organizations to save time and reduce operational friction. This allows engineers to focus on creative problem-solving and provides stakeholders with streamlined access to project documentation.”

In addition to ThreadsDoc, Authentise has released ThreadsAPI, which allows developers to create custom add-ons within the Threads platform. This capability enables enterprises, students, and innovators to address specific challenges and optimize unique workflows in 3D printing. By providing access to the collaborative data foundation of ThreadsDoc, ThreadsAPI fosters the development of tailored solutions that enhance productivity and innovation across various manufacturing processes.

For those interested in learning more about Authentise’s new tools and workflows, the company will be present at Formnext, Hall 11, Booth A39.

ThreadsDoc template outline. Image via Authentise.

AI’s Growing Role in Additive Manufacturing

The introduction of ThreadsDoc comes at a time when the additive manufacturing industry is increasingly adopting AI and automation to streamline workflows. For instance, during RAPID + TCT 2024, nTop launched nTop 5, the latest version of its design software that uses computational methods to optimize products for additive manufacturing. Bradley Rothenberg, CEO of nTop, emphasized the role of AI in expediting repetitive design tasks, reducing iteration cycles from hundreds to as few as ten.

Similarly, Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry, a digital marketplace for manufacturing services, discussed how AI simplifies procurement and pricing processes. Xometry’s AI-enabled platform provides instant pricing and optimizes matchmaking between buyers and suppliers, reducing friction in the procurement process. This approach reduces friction in the procurement process, enabling suppliers to reach a broader market and allowing customers to receive parts reliably and efficiently.

nTop and Nvidia partnership banner. Image via nTop.

