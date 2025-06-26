Authentise and Autodesk launch bundled Fusion solution for digital manufacturing

Authentise, a provider of data-driven manufacturing software, has announced new bundled pricing that integrates its agile manufacturing tools with Autodesk Fusion, aiming to simplify and expand access to end-to-end digital manufacturing workflows. The new offering will be available from July 2025, following a successful beta phase launched in February.

The bundles, offered directly by Authentise, combine Autodesk’s cloud-powered CAD/CAM/CAE platform with Authentise’s Flows production management system. Two configurations are available: a Polymer Bundle priced at $33,000/year, and a Metal Bundle at $46,500/year, which includes advanced simulation tools and material genealogy features. Both bundles include five named Fusion users.

According to Authentise CEO Andre Wegner, the offering responds to strong demand for a “simpler, smarter way to produce parts,” uniting design, simulation, and traceability within one platform.

“We’re giving engineers and manufacturers a full-stack digital thread at a fraction of the effort and risk it usually takes,” Wegner said.

Deployment is designed to be low-risk, with no license fees charged during rollout. Only 50% of the deployment fee is required up front, with the remainder deferred until customer acceptance.

Autodesk Director of Additive Manufacturing Alexander Oster called Authentise “a prime example of the core promise of Fusion’s Industry Cloud,” enabling the development of vertically integrated, commercially viable solutions.

Assembly in Autodesk Fusion. Image via Authentise.

End-to-end integration for additive workflows

The new Authentise + Fusion bundle builds on a tightly integrated workflow demonstrated during AMUG 2025. Capabilities such as nesting, build preparation, print time estimation, material tracking, and machine data capture are unified under a single interface. Future updates will further streamline automation for slicing and support generation.

Founded at Singularity University in 2012, Authentise provides workflow automation for advanced manufacturing and has served clients such as Boeing, 3M, and Danfoss. The company reports up to 95% efficiency gains and 6x ROI for customers using its platform.

Autodesk Fusion is a unified cloud platform combining CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB tools. It enables real-time collaboration and manufacturing readiness in a single environment. The Fusion Industry Cloud also supports third-party integrations, expanding its application across sectors.

Authentise’s Flows integration process. Image via Authentise.

Advancing Digital Manufacturing



Authentise and Autodesk previously announced their collaboration at the start of 2025, unveiling a beta integration of Authentise Flows into Fusion’s design environment to support additive manufacturing workflows. The move builds on Autodesk’s broader effort to enhance Fusion’s additive manufacturing capabilities, especially in design simulation, nesting,and process automation, as seen in recent updates to Netfabb and Fusion.

Other developments in Fusion’s ecosystem include the volumetric modeling API, Eulers’ AI-powered defect detection tool, and Generative Machine’s open-source 5-axis FFF 3D printer. These solutions expand the possibilities for intelligent, cost-effective production.

For Authentise, the bundle reinforces its broader ecosystem of tools for digital thread management, traceability, and additive execution. The company continues to build on prior innovations in VMI, digital thread integration, and RFQ tools that underpin its Flows platform.

Feature image shows Authentise Autodesk integration screenshot. Image via Authentise.