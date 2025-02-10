Authentise and Autodesk Collaborate to Streamline Additive Manufacturing

Authentise, a provider of data-driven manufacturing software that streamlines digital workflows from concept to production, has integrated Autodesk’s Fusion Industry Cloud APIs into its production management system, Flows. Autodesk, a major design and manufacturing software developer known for its cloud-based solutions, offers the Fusion Industry Cloud as a platform for end-to-end workflows—from design and additive data preparation to process simulation and 5-axis CNC post processing. This integration marks a technical consolidation that enables manufacturers to execute multiple design-to-production tasks within a single interface.

Users of Authentise Flows can now access a range of manufacturing functions directly from the system. The integration allows for operations such as design quality assessment, support structure generation, slicing, nesting, and the creation of machine-specific build files—all while operating on live Fusion data. In practice, this means that design modifications and the dispatching of parts to production can be managed seamlessly between the Flows interface and Fusion’s environment, with continuous version control maintained throughout the process. The collaboration builds on years of technical cooperation between the two companies, enabling a selective outsourcing of specific functions to the Fusion platform while keeping core operations within Authentise Flows.

Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise, noted that the integration represents a pivotal shift in the management of manufacturing workflows. He stated, “This development brings together a range of manufacturing services in one accessible platform, which may contribute to greater efficiency in production processes.” Alexander Oster, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Autodesk, added that the integration supports a managed, end-to-end workflow for additive manufacturing. Oster emphasized that the technical collaboration allows for operations such as quoting a design, assigning work instructions, generating support structures, adjusting designs, nesting, scheduling, and execution to occur within a streamlined process. Both representatives stressed that the approach is based on technical merits and the need for robust data management in modern manufacturing environments.

Illustration showcasing the seamless end-to-end workflow enabled by the integration of Authentise Flows and Autodesk Fusion Industry Cloud. Image via Authentise.

Development in 3D Printing Software

Recent developments in industrial software integrations underscore the growing trend of using digital platforms to automate and optimize AM processes. One such example involves Oqton’s Manufacturing OS software, which is currently employed by Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, at its Houston facility. Baker Hughes uses the system to automate and optimize AM workflows as part of a broader industrialization effort. Oqton, a company specializing in AI-driven software solutions for manufacturing, has designed its system to automate key processes such as design, inspection, and certification. Implementations at Baker Hughes have resulted in notable efficiency improvements: build monitoring saw a 98% decrease in active engineering time—saving approximately 136 hours per printer each year—while automated reporting has reduced root cause analysis time by 98%, and real-time production alerts have led to an 18% reduction in scrap-related costs.

A second instance involves Roboze, a 3D printer manufacturer that has launched SlizeR, its proprietary slicing software. SlizeR is engineered to reduce the transition time from 3D models to machine-readable code and to optimize print parameter management. The software employs a data-driven approach that automatically adjusts print settings to maintain dimensional consistency and improve part quality. Roboze’s system is designed to manage material control with precision, reducing waste and forecasting material requirements for each project. Introduced at Formnext 2024, SlizeR represents an effort to streamline AM workflows and ensure that the final output remains consistent with design specifications.

SlizeR is designed to optimize your production process and ensure high-quality parts. Image via Roboze.

