Australia Bets Big on 3D Printing with $271M National Additive Manufacturing Centre

The Australian Government has committed AUD$58 million to the establishment of the Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC), which is part of a broader AUD$271 million investment over the next seven years. The AMCRC aims to propel the growth of Australia’s manufacturing sector, boosting production processes and productivity through the advancement and application of AM technologies.

This initiative will unite 101 partners across various sectors, including industry leaders like Boeing, over 70 small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), three industry associations, 13 universities, and the CSIRO. In addition to advancing technological capabilities, the AMCRC is focused on contributing to key national objectives, such as enhancing industrial efficiency and supporting Australia’s transition to a net-zero economy. Targeted sectors for development include defence, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and construction.

“Over the last decade, AM has seen remarkable growth, driving advancements in 3D printing technology characterised by enhanced precision, scalability and material diversity. This evolution has shifted the AM landscape from targeted prototyping and small-scale production to full scale commercial production. It is now transforming industrial processes and supply chains, resulting in reduced lead times and material costs, ushering in a new era of efficient and sustainable manufacturing,” said Simon Marriott, Director and Bid Lead, AMCRC.

Final Stage of the Additive Manufacturing CRC Bid. Photo via AMCRC.

Industry Participation and Workforce Development Plans

Matthew Wall, Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Lead at Boeing Aerostructures Australia, emphasized that the AMCRC will foster deeper collaboration between researchers and technology developers. “Boeing is committed to advancing AM technologies, recognising its pivotal role in the future of aerospace production. AMCRC will allow for greater collaboration with Australian technology developers and researchers to strengthen Australia’s AM capabilities for emerging technologies in the areas of AM tooling and materials,” Wall said.

Boeing facility in Scotland. Photo via NMIS.

The AMCRC initiative will also place a strong emphasis on workforce development, with AMTIL CEO and AMCRC Director, Lorraine Maxwell, underscoring that a highly skilled workforce will be pivotal to the success of the project.

“Australia’s AM researchers are ranked 5th globally, and with 13 universities and the CSIRO contributing to the AMCRC, there is immense potential for workforce development,” said Marriott. He pointed to the promise of industry-led PhD programs, increased student enrollment in undergraduate courses, and expanded access to vocational training as key drivers in cultivating a skilled workforce to meet the evolving demands of additive manufacturing. These efforts aim to ensure that Australia remains at the forefront of AM technology while creating a sustainable talent pipeline for the future.

Governments Strengthen Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Last month, Germany’s coalition agreement between the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) has formally included 3D printing among the technologies it plans to support in the upcoming legislative term. While brief and lacking specifics, the mention is a positive signal for the AM sector, aligning with broader government goals around industrial modernization, digital infrastructure, and climate policy. Industry stakeholders have long called for greater political support, and the inclusion suggests that AM is gaining recognition in national economic strategy.

The move has been welcomed by Mobility goes Additive (MGA) e.V., a Berlin-based AM network representing over 140 members across the value chain, including companies like 3D Systems, BigRep, and Materialise.

In 2024, the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA) also welcomed the new UK Labour Government’s focus on strengthening manufacturing and technology, including AM and Industry 4.0. Based in London, the MTA is the national trade association representing companies in the manufacturing technology sector. Following the 4 July 2024 general election, which ended 14 years of Conservative Party leadership, Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined an industrial strategy focused on long-term planning and economic stability. Key initiatives include establishing a statutory Industrial Strategy Council with representation from all UK regions, businesses, and trade unions.

