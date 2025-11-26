Aurora Labs and Ares Armaments Partner to Advance Metal Additive Manufacturing for Defence

Australian technology company specializing in metal additive manufacturing (AM) Aurora Labs Limited has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australian sovereign defence manufacturer Ares Armaments Australia Pty to advance research and development initiatives focused on design and rapid production techniques for small-arms ammunition and armaments using exotic metals.

“Working alongside an established and respected counterparty such as Ares positions Aurora Labs to capitalise on a new commercial pathway that aligns with the national focus on onshore capability and advanced manufacturing. This partnership underscores the growing relevance of our technology across the defence industry and reinforces the Company’s role in delivering innovative, high-performance manufacturing solutions in Australia which have grown from accepted research and development into product streams,” said Aurora Labs CEO, Rebeka Letheby.

The RMP1 metal additive manufacturing process. Clip via Aurora Labs.

Collaborating on Advanced Metal Components

Under the non-binding MOU, A3D and Ares will jointly explore how alloys and A3D’s advanced metal processing capabilities can be used to create lighter, stronger, and more consistent components for small-arms applications. The initial focus will be on small components, with the aim of improving performance, cost-efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Both companies acknowledge the potential for scalable manufacturing, as small-arms programs often require high production volumes.

Early exploratory work has already begun with information sharing between the two parties. Prototyping, initial production, and testing are expected in Q1 CY26, with trials taking place at Ares’ South Australian facilities before engagement with the broader defence customer network. Beyond technical collaboration, the partnership also plans to engage government and defence stakeholders to raise industry awareness and highlight Australia’s capabilities in advanced manufacturing and defence technology.

An engineer working on the new Mako missile. Photo via Lockheed Martin.

The agreement reflects A3D’s growth in the sovereign defence sector and demonstrates the relevance of its high-performance metal additive manufacturing technology in producing smaller, complex, and high-volume components.

Expanding into Metal Additive Manufacturing

Metal AM is rapidly evolving across sectors globally. Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), for example, have developed techniques for precisely fabricating metallic structures with customized shapes and compositions, offering unprecedented control over alloy design. This enables materials with tailored mechanical and functional properties, suitable for applications ranging from biocompatible, high-strength stents to lightweight aerospace components designed to endure extreme conditions.

A honeycomb structure created with the new technique. Photo via Caltech.

Similarly, industry leaders are expanding their capabilities. German engineering and technology company Bosch recently inaugurated a €6 million metal AM facility at its Nuremberg plant. Central to the operation is a Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer, enabling the efficient production of complex, high-performance metal components. Bosch positions itself as the first Tier-1 automotive supplier in Europe to operate a facility of this class, highlighting the growing adoption of metal AM for both industrial and high-precision applications.

