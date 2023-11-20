Aurora Labs’ AL250 3D Printer, fueled by MCP, transforms prototyping and production landscapes

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer Aurora Labs has introduced its new AL250 metal 3D printer at Formnext 2023.

With this launch, the manufacturer has transitioned from the RMP-1 metal 3D printer to the newly introduced AL250 laser powder bed fusion machine (LPBF). The target market for these machines includes defense, aerospace, oil and gas industries, engineering specialists, and OEMs managing libraries of complex parts in bespoke production runs. Demonstrating the strength and flexibility of the system to a broader market relies on its capacity to address complex issues with parts through generative design and subsequent printing on the AL250.

The AL250 metal 3D printer. Photo via Aurora Labs.

Accelerating prototyping and production with MCP technology

The AL250 technology stands out for its bidirectional recoating of the powder bed, which is made possible by Aurora Labs’ patented Multi Concurrent Printing (MCP) technology. Serving a dual purpose, this approach reduces recoat time and allows for longer laser exposure. AL250 is designed to expedite and streamline prototyping and production processes for various industries. Specifically, it aims to offer a faster and more cost-effective means of creating custom parts or components that are typically difficult to manufacture using traditional methods.

At the heart of the AL250’s functionality is its distinctive powder dosing mechanism, which assumes a central role. By subjecting the powder to conditioned heating before deposition into the recoating system, the system ensures optimal temperatures, facilitating the spread and densification of the powder layer during construction. Aiming to mitigate mechanical defects within parts, this meticulous control over powder layer consistency guarantees a high-quality, repeatable build.

Moreover, the AL250 integrates a build plate heater capable of reaching 200°C, expanding capabilities for materials research. Stringent environmental control processes in the AL250 enable real-time monitoring of gas flow, temperature, and humidity during printing in the build chamber. The AL250 boasts leading lasing power at 1500W per laser, particularly advantageous for processing highly reflective or conductive powders like copper. Users can effectively process a variety of powder materials by purchasing the machine’s efficient and optimized process parameters.

The AL250 3D printer has a user-friendly design with fast material changes and easy maintenance. Photo via Aurora Labs.

Technical specifications of AL250 3D printer

Build Envelope 250 x 250 x 300mm (x,y,z) Layer Thickness 30 150 μm Laser System Options 1500W (CW) Max Scanning Speed 20m/sec Spot Diameter 75-150 μm Laser Wavelength 1064nm Bed Pre-heating 200°C Connected Load Approx Power Consumption 25A Power Supply 3/n/PE AC 400V, 32A Inert Gas Ar or N2 (external generator optional) Dimensions 2220 x 1300 x 2480 (WxDxH) Weight 1700kg Operating Conditions 18 – 30°C Recoating Systems Variable speed recoating system

Featured image shows the AL250 metal 3D printer. Photo via Aurora Labs.