August 2024 3D Printing Industry Review: Key Updates and Breakthroughs

August 2024 brought continued developments in the AM sector, marked by high-profile lawsuits, a strategic relaunch, and breakthroughs in medical and defense applications.

Legal disputes dominated the headlines, with Stratasys pursuing patent infringement claims and the City of Chicago suing Glock over 3D printed firearm modifications. Financial challenges persisted as Desktop Metal reported steep revenue declines, emphasizing the importance of its merger with Nano Dimension for survival.

On a positive note, Shapeways reemerged as Manuevo BV, adopting a leaner structure and focusing on small to medium-sized 3D printing services, while innovations in medical implants and military-grade manufacturing showcased 3D printing’s transformative potential across industries.

Read on for highlights in August 2024 from Stratasys, Bambu Lab, Desktop Metal, SPEE3D, Axtra3D, and more.

Stratasys and Glock lawsuits take center stage

August 2024 opened with lawsuits dominating the additive manufacturing sector, as Stratasys filed two patent infringement cases against Bambu Lab in the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. These lawsuits accused Bambu Lab’s 3D printers including the X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1 and A1 mini of violating ten patents covering features like heated build platforms, network connectivity, purge towers, and tool head force detection.

Stratasys claimed that these alleged violations had caused significant revenue losses and damage to its market position. It sought damages, an injunction to halt further infringements, and reimbursement for legal expenses. In response, Bambu Lab reaffirmed its respect for intellectual property and pledged to address the allegations through legal channels.

These lawsuits emerged at a time when Bambu Lab was gaining rapid traction in the market, reporting a 3000% increase in shipments over the past year, offering affordable 3D printers with industrial-grade features.

As the legal dispute unfolded, it sparked broader discussions about intellectual property (IP) enforcement and its potential impact on competition and innovation in the additive manufacturing industry.

A Stratasys Fortus 450mc (left) and a Bambu Lab X1C (right). Image by 3D Printing industry.

Meanwhile, the City of Chicago’s lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock brought the intersection of 3D printing and public safety into sharp focus.

This lawsuit alleged that the gun manufacturer facilitated the conversion of its pistols into fully automatic weapons through 3D printed auto sears, commonly known as “Glock switches.” At the heart of the allegations was Glock’s failure to implement design changes that could prevent such modifications, with the City accusing the company of prioritizing profit over public safety.

Chicago police had confiscated over 1,100 modified Glocks between 2021 and 2023, with these weapons linked to various violent crimes.

The rise of 3D printed auto sears significantly fueled machine gun conversions across the U.S., with incidents increasing by 570% between 2017 and 2021. Glock pistols were particularly susceptible to these modifications due to their ease of conversion compared to other brands, which require more intricate engineering.

In the months that followed, critics questioned liability for third-party modifications, while federal initiatives like the Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force were introduced to combat the growing threat of untraceable weapons and their impact on public safety.

Desktop Metal’s financial struggles and merger hopes

This month saw Desktop Metal release its Q2 2024 financial results, the company’s first earnings report since Nano Dimension’s merger plan announcement last month.

During the earnings call, CEO Ric Fulop acknowledged the company’s challenges and its reliance on the merger. Over the past two and a half years, Desktop Metal had explored mergers with ten companies, including an acquisition deal by Stratasys in 2023. That deal fell apart after 78.6% of Stratasys’ shareholders voted against the proposal. With no superior offers emerging, Desktop Metal sought alternatives to secure its future.

In August 2024, the Q2 results underscored Desktop Metal’s precarious position. Revenue fell to $38.9 million, a 26.9% decline year-over-year, with losses growing 105.2% from -$49.4M in Q1’24. Despite a $50 million cost-reduction plan and a 20% workforce cut, slowing capital expenditures and rising interest rates continued to deter customers and stifle growth.

Reflecting on these challenges, Fulop described the merger with Nano Dimension as the company’s “life-or-death decision.” He argued that Nano’s strong balance sheet would provide the scale and operational efficiencies needed to achieve profitability. The $183 million deal, valued at $5.50 per share, represented a 27.3% premium on Desktop Metal’s closing price and a 20.5% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) as of July 2, 2024.

While Fulop expressed optimism about the merger, many Desktop Metal shareholders remained dissatisfied with the acquisition price and the company’s weakening financials. Yet, the deal was eventually seen securing approval from Desktop Metal’s shareholders, with only regulatory approval pending.

However, by the end of the year, the merger’s future was clouded by a new lawsuit and leadership changes at Nano Dimension, raising questions about the outcome.

Ric Fulop. CEO of Desktop Metal.

Shapeways reborn as Manuevo in Europe

After filing for bankruptcy last month, Shapeways reemerged in Europe under a new identity, Manuevo BV.

Led by its Eindhoven-based team and two co-founders, the company salvaged key assets, including its production facility, saving 30 of 53 jobs. In doing so, Manuevo positioned itself to serve customers across the US, UK, and EU without the burden of import duties.

This rebranding followed Shapeways’ struggles with declining revenues and failed efforts like cutting costs and auctioning assets, including a rejected $5 million bid.

Operating under a leaner structure, Manuevo initially focused on small to medium-sized 3D printing services in industries like aerospace, automotive, and medical technology. With tailored design, prototyping, and manufacturing services, the company aimed to rebuild its market presence in Europe and beyond.

Later in the year, Manuevo was seen expanding its business by acquiring the Shapeways brand, website, and Eindhoven production facility, followed by the 3D file-sharing platform Thangs, reinforcing its focus on professional and industrial markets.

3D printing advances in medical applications

Medical developments this month included Austrian Kepler University Hospital successfully implanting the first 3D printed ceramic subperiosteal jaw implant, developed by Lithoz and Profactor GmbH under the EU-funded INKplant project.

Targeting severe jaw atrophy, the biocompatible zirconia implant eliminated the need for invasive bone grafting, significantly reducing recovery time. Following observed clinical stability after 60 days, plans were announced for clinical trials to assess its potential as a standard treatment, with Agensmed GmbH preparing for patenting and mass production.

On a similar note, resin 3D printer manufacturer Formlabs’ dental unit Formlabs Dental, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Premium Teeth Resin, enabling US dental professionals to 3D print temporary crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and bridges of up to seven units.

Already approved in the EU and other regions, the nano-ceramic-filled biocompatible resin offers high aesthetics and mechanical precision for customized patient-specific dental restorations. Compatible with Formlabs 3D printers, the material has been used in clinical settings for efficient, high-quality temporary restorations, exemplified by its use in a dental emergency to produce a robust restoration in just 16 minutes.

Dental component 3D printed using Formlab Dental’s Premium Teeth Resin. Photo via Formlabs.

Stronger defense with additive manufacturing

Throughout the year, armed forces globally were seen adopting AM to improve access to essential warfighting equipment.

In line with this, Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D successfully participated in the RIMPAC 2024 maritime military exercise, deploying its Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU) at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

Utilizing cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology, SPEE3D 3D printed 11 cast-equivalent metal parts from aluminum and stainless steel, which were planned to undergo testing to evaluate their viability for maintaining defense equipment in contested environments.

Combining the XSPEE3D printer and SPEE3Dcell post-processing unit, the EMU enabled rapid on-site production of critical spare parts, showcasing its potential to enhance military supply chains by reducing part delivery times from days to hours.

Alongside SPEE3D’s efforts, the U.S. Navy employed other advanced 3D printing technologies, including Snowbird Technologies‘ SAMM Tech hybrid system, as part of the largest distributed advanced manufacturing demonstration conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Axtra3D revolutionizes high-speed SLA 3D printing

In August 2024, Charlotte-based 3D printer manufacturer Axtra3D made significant enhancements in resin 3D printing with its Lumia X1 stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer.

Leveraging proprietary Hi-Speed SLA technology, the Lumia X1 combines Hybrid PhotoSynthesis, TruLayer Separation, and TruLayer Adaption to deliver faster production speeds, exceptional precision, and glass-like surface finishes.

Axtra3D’s Lumia X1 3D printer. Photo via Axtra3D.

Designed for versatility, the Lumia X1 supports a wide range of materials, including high-strength polymers, biocompatible resins, and fire-retardant options, making it suitable for industries spanning healthcare and industrial manufacturing. Axtra3D also offers tailored business models, enabling both turnkey solutions and open-access flexibility to address diverse customer needs.

Applications for the Lumia X1 range from prototyping and low-volume production to dental appliances and injection molding, where it demonstrates reduced lead times, cost efficiency, and superior accuracy. Axtra3D’s innovations highlight the growing potential of SLA printing in delivering high-performance solutions across sectors.

3D Printing News Highlights from 2024: Innovations, Trends, and Analysis.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a Stratasys Fortus 450mc (left) and a Bambu Lab X1C (right). Image by 3D Printing industry.