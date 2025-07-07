Auburn University Completes Testing of Nanoparticle 3D Printer in Simulated Zero Gravity

The Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Auburn University, a public land-grant research university, recently completed successful testing of a compact nanoparticle 3D printer during NASA-sponsored parabolic flights simulating zero gravity. The device showed strong potential for manufacturing flexible electronics—such as sensors, circuits, and antennas—directly in orbit.

The system was developed by Masoud Mahjouri-Samani, Godbold Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, in collaboration with graduate student Aarsh Patel and Colton Bevel, a research engineer at the Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus. The project, titled “In Space Dry Printing Electronics and Semiconductor Devices,” received an $870,000 grant earlier this year to support its development and testing.

Microgravity Flight Test Yields Strong Results

The flight tests took place in May over Salina, Kansas, aboard a modified Boeing 727 known as the “Vomit Comet.” The aircraft completed approximately 30 parabolic arcs, each offering 23 to 25 seconds of microgravity, during which the team evaluated the LASED system (Laser Ablation and Sintering Enable Deposition).

“This was a one-shot win. From the very first parabola, the machine printed beautifully. That level of success on a first flight is extremely rare,” said Mahjouri-Samani. He underscored that being able to manufacture electronics directly in space could be crucial for deep-space missions, low Earth orbit operations, or extended ISS stays, as it reduces reliance on Earth-based resupply.

“In space, you want to print what you need, when you need it,” Mahjouri-Samani said. “That could be antennas, temperature or humidity sensors, crew health monitors — even chemical sensors. We can design and build our own circuits on site.”

Masoud Mahjouri-Samani and researchers testing the compact nanoparticle 3D printer in zero gravity. Photo via Auburn University.

A Compact, Fully Automated System for Space Use

The LASED printer measures just 24 inches on each side and consumes under 500 watts, making it well-suited for deployment aboard the International Space Station or on future lunar missions. Despite its small footprint, it features a fully automated system that includes nanoparticle generation, material delivery, and sintering.

Engineered for resilience, the printer was built to withstand up to 18Gs of force—well beyond the 2Gs experienced during flight. “We did a lot of simulations and calculations to make sure it could survive takeoff, landing, and the sharp G-force changes,” Mahjouri-Samani explained.

Unlike other experimental systems that often require multiple flights to produce usable prints, LASED delivered consistent results immediately. “The real question was: would it print in zero gravity? The answer is ‘yes.’ This printer is highly automated. You just hit ‘print’ and let it go. It was stable, consistent and precise.”

Researchers testing the compact nanoparticle 3D printer in zero gravity. Photo via Auburn University.

Next Steps: Toward On-Orbit Fabrication

The team has submitted a technical report to NASA, with a full comparative study underway. The upcoming report will analyze various print properties—such as roughness, thickness, and resistivity—comparing components produced in microgravity with those made on Earth.

The team is also planning a second parabolic flight to explore semiconductor printing and simulate more advanced space conditions. “If the printer works this well in 0G, maybe we should consider sending one to space,” he said. “This was one small step for our printer, one giant leap for space-based fabrication.”

Advancing Space Manufacturing

Recently, researchers at the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering developed a 3D printing system designed for use in microgravity, aiming to overcome challenges in manufacturing structures in space. Led by Dr. Gilles Bailet, the project has received funding from multiple sources and has been tested during ESA’s parabolic flight campaign, where it demonstrated reliable material flow using a granular feedstock instead of traditional filaments. Future plans include securing additional funding and conducting an in-space demonstration, with a focus on reducing dependence on Earth-based resupply and addressing concerns about space debris.

In March, the first-ever metal 3D printed part produced in space returned to Earth for testing as part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) ‘Metal3D’ project focused on manufacturing in microgravity. Created aboard the International Space Station (ISS) using ESA’s Metal 3D Printer, the sample has landed at the agency’s European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands, where it will undergo testing.

